Chris Bassitt Serves Fantasy Football Punishment by Wearing Hilarious Blue Jays Jersey
Chris Bassitt paid up for finishing last in his fantasy football league on Saturday.
The Toronto Blue Jays veteran pitcher was spotted sitting on the field as a ball boy during his team's spring training tilt against the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. But that's not all.
Instead of wearing his normal No. 40 Blue Jays jersey, Bassitt was rocking a uniform featuring the numbers "4–10"—his record during his dud of a fantasy football season.
That's a tough way to celebrate a 36th birthday.
Bassitt took the last-place fantasy football crown from former Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza, who fulfilled his punishment by stepping in as Toronto's bat boy for three innings during a spring training game in 2024.
According to the Blue Jays' television broadcast, outfielder and catcher Daulton Varsho is the team's fantasy football league commissioner. Getting your last-place finisher to actually serve a punishment in back-to-back years is no small feat.
As for Bassitt, he enters the 2025 campaign on the third and final year of his contract he signed with the Blue Jays in December 2022. In 31 starts last year, Bassitt logged a 4.16 ERA, 1.462 WHIP and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.