Paul Goldschmidt And 2 Other Fantasy Baseball Sell-High Candidates

The fantasy baseball season is in full swing and players throughout leagues are looking to maximize roster output ahead of the trade deadline. Some MLB stars, like Kyle Schwarber and Byron Buxton, are living up to expectations after coming into the season with elevated ADP. Other players who came into the season under the radar have exceeded expectations, raising their fantasy value at this point of the season.

Such players could be considered sell-high candidates in fantasy, and could garner significant return in the trade market. Let’s look at three sell-high candidates for fantasy players to move ahead of the MLB’s August 3 trade deadline:

TJ Rumfield, Colorado Rockies (1B)

Jun 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7) hits an RBI single in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Despite the Colorado Rockies’ struggles amid a lackluster 31-48 campaign, first-year major-leaguer TJ Rumfield has emerged as one of baseball’s biggest surprises. Over 76 games, Rumfield is posting .279/.357/.480 averages, racking up 75 hits, 35 runs, 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. The production is highly encouraging, as the Rockies' first baseman continues to climb fantasy rankings. But in just his first season, there’s plenty of reason to question the sustainability of his output.

Rumfield’s trade value is at its peak at this point of the season, and could help fantasy players fill other positions of need with high-end talent. Should he endure a dip in production, his fantasy trade value could take a significant hit.

Paul Goldschmidt, New York Yankees (1B)

Jun 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees first base Paul Goldschmidt (48) hits a single in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. | Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

Following a turbulent 2025 campaign, Paul Goldschmidt has bounced back in a big way to start the 2026 season. The veteran first baseman and former NL MVP has provided immensely valuable production to a New York Yankees squad that has posted a 46-31 record to this point of the season. Goldschmidt has posted encouraging .293/.355/.543 batting splits, with 54 hits, 27 runs, 12 home runs and 37 RBIs. Normally, such production would come as a welcome sign for fantasy managers, until his trends among the back half of last season are taken into consideration.

Goldschmidt endured a lackluster close to the season, falling out of the lineup at one point in a platoon role. Considering his close to the 2025 season, it’s hard to make an argument to hold onto the seven-time All-Star amid a hot start to the year. Fantasy players should capitalize on his value before a potential slump sets in.

Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds (2B)

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) looks on as he homers to right field, scoring Matt McLain and Tyler Stephenson in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, June 15, 2026. The Reds won the series opener, 12-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt McLain has overcome an abysmal start to the Cincinnati Reds’ 2026 campaign amid a positional change on the defensive end. The Reds have sustained a modest 37-40 record despite injuries throughout the lineup, with superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz missing time on the Injured List. His injury thrust McLain into the shortstop role, where he rebounded nicely in June. Over 18 games, McLain upped a lackluster .197 batting average to .222, racking up 12 hits, nine runs, three homers and five RBIs.

With De La Cruz set to return to Cincinnati’s rotation, fantasy managers must consider moving McLain for greater assets. While his recent surge could bolster his production over the short term, his struggles to open the year are undeniable. I’m rooting for McLain to bounce back, but it’s hard to build a case for him as a reliable long-term contributor in fantasy baseball.

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