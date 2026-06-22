Rockies Boss Warren Schaeffer Backs up TJ Rumfield's Strong NL ROY Case

The Colorado Rockies may not be contending for a playoff spot this season, but that doesn't mean the year is a complete loss.

A small, seemingly insignificant trade in late January to acquire TJ Rumfield has proven to be the best possible decision the Rockies could have made for their offense this year, and his manager has his back for the NL ROY candidacy.

Colorado's first baseman slugged his twelfth homer of the season, a three-run bomb on Father's Day to cap his strong weekend set against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The rookie is now batting .279 with an .842 OPS, 42 RBI, and just 44 strikeouts this season.

He isn't posting jaw-dropping numbers, but he's consistently been one of the best-hitting National League rookies this season.

"He's doing it in all facets of the game," Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said postgame via Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post on X (formerly Twitter). "His defense has been outstanding. I'd start there: the consistency of the at-bats, the walks, the ability to play every day."

In May, Rumfield won the NL Rookie of the Month award, and not just for his offense. As Schaeffer mentioned, his defense has been All-Star level as well, which has boosted his ROY odds. He's made just one error this season and is tied for second amongst all first basemen with six defensive runs saved above average. He's also in the 88th percentile with four outs above average this season.

TJ Rumfield Making Strong Case For NL Rookie of Year

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With his standout season nearly halfway complete, it appears he'll have to up his game to be in the running for NL ROY. He's a contender among a group of better-known players such as JJ Wetherholt, Sal Stewart, Bryce Eldridge, Carson Benge, Nolan McLean, and Konnor Griffin.

Offensively, he's had nearly identical seasons to the top two horses in the race. Wetherholt and Stewart each have a dozen homers, while Wetherholt has 34 RBI to Stewart's 53. Eldridge has six homers and is batting .306 through his first 35 games since being called up, and hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. The first baseman has a .529 slugging percentage, due in part to his nine doubles.

For Rumfield to get to the top of the mix, he must continue to rake. After an award-worthy month of May, he's cooled off significantly in June, yet still hit five homers and drove in 14 runs, the most of any month this season. If he continues to be consistent offensively and thrive with the glove, there's no reason why he shouldn't sneak into the top five as the season progresses.

The only Rockies player to win rookie of the year was Jason Jennings in 2002.