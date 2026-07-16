Ryan Jeffers Fantasy Landing Spots: Catcher's Value Skyrockets In Potential Trades

Now in his seventh MLB season, Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers has carved out a significant role with the club, flashing immense potential throughout the 2026 campaign. The former second-round pick has posted career-best efficiency while providing notable fantasy production.

Jeffers has helped the Minnesota Twins to a 48-49 record on the season, but has garnered interest in the trade market from teams in need of a righty bat. The Twins are expected to emerge as sellers ahead of next month’s trade deadline, with players like Jeffers, Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan racking up attention in the rumor mill.

Despite missing nearly 50 games due to injury, Jeffers has sustained encouraging production throughout the year. He returned to Minnesota’s lineup on Friday and will likely continue that trend down the stretch of the season. He’s racked up 38 hits in as many games, with 26 runs, 28 RBIs and seven home runs, slashing .292/.404/.538 from the plate.

Jeffers took a tumble in fantasy baseball rankings during his absence, but will likely make his way back up down the stretch of the year, currently sitting at No. 146 among hitters in fantasy.

By August’s deadline, should Minnesota find itself outside the bubble of playoff contention, the front office will likely sell to garner future assets. Considering the team’s depth at catcher, there’s plenty of reason to believe Jeffers will be among those moved. Let’s look at three clubs at could provide a solid fit for Jeffers, potentially bolstering his fantasy baseball outlook:

Boston Red Sox

Jul 11, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida (7) slaps hands with interim third-base coach Chad Epperson (81) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Red Sox are in the hunt for a postseason spot amid a 46-48 campaign, and could look to buy at the deadline. The offense is in dire need of another key contributor, with third-year catcher Carlos Narvaez facing a plethora of inconsistency throughout the season. Jeffers fills a position of need while presenting the Red Sox’s offense with a righty power bat to join the lineup. Slotted into a starting role in Boston, Jeffers’ fantasy projections could take a sizable leap. He’s a reliable hitter with plenty of power behind his bat, and now in the final year of his deal, Jeffers could take another fantasy baseball leap as the Red Sox look to add controllable assets at the trade deadline.

New York Yankees

Jul 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Yankees infielder Ben Rice (22) celebrates after hitting a two-run triple in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the season with elevated expectations, the New York Yankees have posted an encouraging 54-42 record coming off the team’s ALDS loss last season. As the trade deadline approaches, the Yankees will work to shore up weaknesses within the lineup and could look to add Jeffers to bolster the offense. The Yankees have already been linked to Jeffers in trade rumors, with starting catcher Austin Wells struggling mightily through the first half of the season. Jeffers’ fantasy outlook will take a notable leap with a trade to New York, providing the team with a reliable bat and additional power at the plate.

Tampa Bay Rays

Apr 9, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tampa Rays first basemen James Loney (21) at bat against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After back-to-back postseason absences in 2024 and 2025, the Tampa Bay Rays have emerged as one of the MLB’s top clubs this year. The team has managed an AL-best 56-38 record on the season thus far, and will look to improve its offense with the addition of an everyday starter at catcher. Like their AL East rivals, the Rays have already been linked to Jeffers and could greatly benefit from an upgrade at the position. Providing a valuable spark to Tampa’s offense, Jeffers’ fantasy ceiling likely elevates noticeably with a potential trade to the Rays.

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