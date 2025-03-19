Shohei Ohtani Rewards Fantasy Baseball Players With Home Run in Tokyo Series
The MLB season has arrived and Shohei Ohtani is already proving why he was the consensus top pick in 2025 fantasy baseball drafts. Although Roki Sasaki didn’t quite live up to expectations in his first start, Ohtani delivered, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-0 record to start the season.
In a commanding 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs to conclude the two-game Tokyo Series, Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani showcased his extraordinary abilities. The two-way superstar went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, launching a solo home run—his first of the 2025 season—solidifying his impact on the game.
During the sweep, Ohtani posted a .375 batting average, going 3-for-8 with a double, a homer, and three runs scored, further establishing his reputation as a cornerstone in fantasy baseball.
Following his historic 2024 campaign, where he became the first player in baseball history to hit over 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, Ohtani’s early-season performance foreshadows another remarkable year. In addition to his power-speed combination, Ohtani led the league with 130 RBIs, 134 runs, and dominated key offensive metrics, finishing with a .390 OBP, .646 slugging percentage, and a stellar 1.036 OPS across 159 games.
Ohtani’s offensive excellence has led many in the fantasy baseball community to view him increasingly as a hitter first, with his unparalleled power and elite speed—evidenced by a 35-steal streak—further strengthening this assessment. However, with his dual-role responsibilities as a pitcher, it’s reasonable to expect a reduction in his stolen base attempts in 2025.
Nevertheless, his expanded plate appearances and move to the Dodgers have elevated his output to elite levels across five categories. Fantasy managers can reasonably anticipate a season of 600 at-bats with a .300 average, 125 runs, 50 home runs, 120 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. As the season unfolds, fantasy owners will have the flexibility to optimize their lineups, utilizing Ohtani's offensive prowess while managing his pitching workload for maximum overall value.
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Fantasy Baseball Breakout Candidates for the 2025 MLB Season
Top 10 Fantasy Baseball Bargains for the 2025 MLB Season
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: 10 Hitters Ready to Shine This Season