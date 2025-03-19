Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: 10 Hitters Ready to Shine This Season
As the 2025 MLB season approaches, savvy fantasy baseball managers are scouring for hidden gems who can provide exceptional value at a bargain price. Identifying the right fantasy baseball sleepers can be the key to gaining a competitive edge, whether you're targeting late-round steals or under-the-radar breakout candidates.
This list highlights the top sleepers poised to exceed expectations, offering elite production at a fraction of the cost. From emerging young talents to overlooked veterans in prime situations, these 10 players have the potential to be league-winning assets in your fantasy baseball drafts.
C Bo Naylor, Cleveland Guardians
Naylor possesses a significantly higher power ceiling, coupled with impressive agility for a catcher. His path to increased playing time hinges on offensive consistency and refining his approach at the plate. With the potential to elevate his production to 25 home runs while contributing double-digit stolen bases, his profile mirrors the impact Dalton Varsho had when he held catcher eligibility in 2022. Naylor presents substantial breakout potential and could emerge as a game-changing asset.
1B Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers
Torkelson is making a compelling case for a spot on the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day roster. With a 30-homer campaign already on his major league résumé, his late-season surge in 2023—posting a .243 average with 17 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a stolen base over his final 239 at-bats—showcased his offensive upside. Remarkably, he remains an afterthought in most drafts, presenting an exceptional low-risk, high-reward stash for savvy fantasy managers.
1B Tyler Soderstrom, Athletics
Soderstrom is garnering significant attention early in draft season, though the reasoning remains debatable—whether it’s the potential acquisition of catcher eligibility or his projected role as the Athletics’ starting first baseman, occupying a key spot in the lineup. While his raw power is undeniable, his limited major league experience introduces an element of uncertainty.
With 500 at-bats, Soderstrom possesses the power to eclipse 25 home runs while offering the potential to exceed league-average production in both runs and RBIs, making him a compelling upside play.
2B Andres Gimenez, Toronto Blue Jays
Analyzing Gimenez’s performance over the past three seasons, there is sufficient evidence to project a 15-home run, 35-stolen base campaign, with a reasonable likelihood of an uptick in batting average. His swing mechanics faltered last season, presenting a potential buy-low opportunity for 2025.
The transition to Toronto should serve as a catalyst for improvement, further enhancing his fantasy value. Given his current draft price, I will rank him significantly higher, as his consistent playing time will be a valuable asset across all counting categories.
SS Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals
Over the winter, Winn stated that he wanted to run more, with an eye on stealing at least 30 bags. His minor league resume supports his position. His average hit rate (1.554) doesn’t support a push over 20 home runs. Let’s go with a .270 batting average with 100 runs, 15 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a floor of 30 stolen bases. Massive sleeper alert.
3B Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs
With just 131 Triple-A at-bats under his belt, Shaw may require some adjustment time upon reaching Chicago. However, he stands a strong chance of securing a major league roster spot out of spring training, and his underlying skill set suggests the potential for a dynamic 25-homer, 30-steal profile early in his career.
Speed is a rare and valuable asset at third base, as exemplified by José Ramírez’s sustained success. Shaw exhibits shades of a prime David Wright, though he may need another half-season of refinement before fully unlocking his potential.
3B Connor Norby, Miami Marlins
Given the composition of the Marlins’ 2025 lineup, Norby projects as the likely No. 2 hitter in the batting order. While he may face some developmental hurdles this season, his exceptional contact skills—evidenced by a .388 batting average on balls in play (BABIP) in the minors and a near-identical .383 mark in the majors—suggest a stable batting average with potential refinement in his strikeout rate.
Despite Miami’s bottom-tier offense, Norby possesses the tools to surpass 20 home runs while contributing double-digit steals. His run production should outpace his RBI totals, making him a compelling asset in fantasy formats.
OF Jasson Dominguez, New York Yankees
The Yankees are poised to hand Dominguez the reins in center field, granting him every chance to secure a starting role. With elite speed that’s expected to thrive at the major league level, he’s a prime candidate for the top two spots in New York’s lineup once his bat heats up. However, his current draft value hinges on him locking down a full-time role in 2025. While his rookie season presents a classic risk/reward scenario, Dominguez’s long-term potential as a 20/40 player with a solid batting average is undeniable. There’s a reason he’s the favorite to win the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2025.
SS/OF Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston Red Sox
After a developmental season in Triple-A and a taste of major league action in Boston, Rafaela is poised for a more productive 2025 campaign. His minor league track record suggests a promising blend of power and speed, though his aggressive, free-swinging approach remains a work in progress. Defensively, he is a standout, having demonstrated versatility with appearances at shortstop (82 games), second base (5), and third base (4) last season.
However, the Red Sox predominantly slotted him into the eighth and ninth spots in the batting order—accounting for 91.9% of his 544 at-bats—which may limit his upside in runs and RBIs. In 2024, Rafaela ranked 72nd in FPGscore (-0.15) among hitters, yet his skill set offers intriguing fantasy potential. As an under-the-radar shortstop option, he carries the upside of a .270/80/20/75/30 season, making him a strong value pick at his current ADP.
OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
Crow-Armstrong is poised to take over as Chicago’s starting center fielder in 2025, with his offensive development expected to follow an upward trajectory as he gains experience. Notably, his improved plate approach with the Cubs was an encouraging departure from his minor league track record, hinting at untapped potential.
Entering the season, his baseline projection includes 15+ home runs and 40+ stolen bases, making him an enticing speed threat. However, his placement in the lower half of Chicago’s lineup may initially suppress his counting stats. Should his bat force a promotion in the order, his fantasy ceiling could rise significantly.
