2025 Fantasy Baseball: Dylan Crews Profile, Preview, Predictions
Over his two seasons in the minors, Dylan Crews pushed his way through three minor league levels while also gaining experience last year with the Nationals. He brings pedigree and an intriguing power/speed skill set.
OF – Dylan Crews, WAS (ADP – 139.1)
The Nationals scooped up Crews with the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft. He had an excellent three-year career at LSU (.380 over 753 at-bats with 237 runs, 58 home runs, 184 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases), highlighted by his 2023 season (.426/100/18/70/6 over 258 at-bats).
Washington pushed him through three levels of the minors over the past two years. He has the equivalent of one season of experience at A, AA, and AAA (.275 over 534 at-bats with 86 runs, 18 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 29 steals). His strikeout rate (21.4) and walk rate (8.2) were about the major league average.
His success in the minors in 2024 led to 31 games with the Nationals late last season. His approach (strikeout rate – 19.7 and walk rate – 8.3) held form, but he had a much weaker contact batting average (.280 – .363 in minors and .471 in college) while pressing with runners on base (RBI rate – 7). Crews is trailing in power based on his average hit rate (1.615).
He had a groundball swing path (57.4%) in the majors, well above his 2023 minor league stats (42.1%). His exit velocity (89.0 mph) ranked lower than his hard-hit rate (44.7).
Fantasy Outlook: Crews looks poised to be a much better player with Washington in 2025. He has the tools to bat second in the batting order with an opportunistic skill set in speed. I sense that he needs two to three months to get comfortable at the major league level. His volume of at-bats should be an asset for his counting stats – .265/75/15/65/20 seems like a reasonable floor for his rookie campaign.
RANKINGS
Top 5 Catchers | Catchers 6-10 | Catchers 11-15
Top 5 First Basemen | First Basemen 6-10 | First Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Second Basemen | Second Basemen 6-10 | Second Basemen 11-15
Top 5 Shortstops | Shortstops 6-10 | Shortstops 11-15
Top 5 Third Basemen | Third Basemen 6-10 | Third Basemen 11-15