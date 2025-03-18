Miami Marlins Fantasy Baseball Sleepers and Comeback Players
The Miami Marlins look miles away from being a contender in the NL East. Their pitching staff has some winning pieces, creating some buying opportunities this year.
Deep Sleeper: Max Meyers, Miami Marlins
Meyer came to the majors with high pedigree (third overall selection in 2020), but a TJ surgery derailed his progress in 2022. Last year, he was a train wreck between AAA (4.34 ERA) and majors (5.68 ERA) due massive battles with home runs (23 over 115.0 innings).
Over his first four games this spring, Meyer gave up four runs, 10 baserunners, and eight strikeouts. highlighted by an increased velocity (96.2 MPH - 94.4 in 2024). His price point is free this draft season.
Sleeper: Connor Norby, Miami Marlins
Based on the structure of the Marlins’ lineup in 2025, Norby should hit second in the batting order. He’ll have speed bumps this year, and Miami has a bottom-tier offense. His contact batting average was high in the minors (.388) and almost repeated in the majors (.383), suggesting a neutral batting average at a minimum this year with some improvement in his strikeout rate.
Norby has the makings of a 20+ home run hitter in 2025 with double-digit steals. I expect his runs to rank higher than his RBI production. This spring, he has 11 hits over 39 at-bats with five runs, one home run, and six RBIs.
Sleeper: Xavier Edwards, Miami Marlins
Edwards projects to have two assets (batting average and stolen bases), and he should finish with close to neutral stats in runs. A base stealer in waiting can be a great asset for a fantasy team loaded with power. Unfortunately, adding him to a roster instantly gives back any foundation gains in power and RBIs. Possible 60 stolen bases with 80 runs, five home runs, 50 RBIs, and a .300 batting average. Edwards is not my kind of dance based on his current price point.
Comeback Player: Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins
Alcantara will have 18 months of recovery when lights go on for the regular season in early April. The Marlins have a team option for him for 2027, so there is a chance he gets traded midseason. When at his best, Alcantara threw hard with command while working off four competitive pitches. If his walk rate is intact this spring with velocity, I expect him to pitch at least 180.0 innings this year with success.
An SP4 with length to his starts should be an advantage. Not quite a luck in early February, but his profile and value should rise in spring training. He's yet to allow a run over 12.1 innings with 12 baserunners and 10 strikeouts. His average fastball in his clocked games has been 98.5 mph.
