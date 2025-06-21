Week 13 Fantasy Baseball Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Baltimore Orioles
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Cleveland Guardians
- Colorado Rockies
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Miami Marlins
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- New York Yankees
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
Reid Detmers, Orion Kerkering, and Randy Rodriguez have trending bullpen arms, and Matt Brash hasn't allowed a run over 9.2 innings with 13 strikeouts since his return to the Mariners' bullpen.
Atlanta Braves
The last save by Raisel Iglesias came on May 16th. He started to stabilize over his previous four outings (no runs, one hit, and four strikeouts over 3.1 innings), leading to a win and a hold. Most of his damage this year has come via the home run (seven over 27.1 innings).
Dylan Lee has been exceptional over his previous 11.0 innings (no runs, four hits, and one walk with 14 strikeouts). He doesn’t have a save, blown save, or hold over this snap.
Boston Red Sox
Over the past 10 days, the Red Sox have turned to Greg Weissert in some of their closing situations. He has a 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and eight strikeouts over his last 11.0 innings, leading to three saves and six holds. In his minor league career, Weissert secured 51 saves with a 2.90 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 417 strikeouts over 316.2 innings.
Aroldis Chapman hasn’t allowed a run in June over eight innings with one hit, one walk, and 12 strikeouts, leading to five successful saves. He is 13-for-14 when asked to finish games.
Cleveland Guardians
After a correction run (1.08 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, and 21 strikeouts over 16.2 innings with nine saves), Emmanuel Clase struggled again over his last five appearances (two runs, eight hits, and four walks over 4.2 innings with four strikeouts). He converted three of four saves over this snap.
Cade Smith has been elite over his previous 15.1 innings (1.17 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts over 15.1 innings). His last save came on April 26th.
Colorado Rockies
Since returning from the injured list, Victor Vodnik struggled in only one game (three runs, three hits, and a home run over one inning with two strikeouts). He has a 2.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts over his last 11.2 innings while still looking for his first save.
Seth Halvorsen has three saves in four chances over his last seven appearances in June. He posted a 3.09 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts over his previous 11.2 innings.
Los Angeles Angels
Reid Detmers hasn’t allowed a run over his last 13.0 innings with six hits, five walks, and 21 strikeouts. He has a win, two saves, and six holds over this span. His success is closer-worthy, and Detmers should be a player of interest at the trade deadline.
New York Yankees
With Luke Weaker out of action, Devin Williams allowed one run and four hits over 7.1 innings with 10 strikeouts. He converted all four of his save opportunities. Weaver returns to the Yankees’ bullpen on Friday night (two runs, two hits, a home run, and one walk over two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout), but he no longer has complete control of saves for New York. He went 8-for-9 when asked to finish games, while posting an edge ERA (1.05) and WHIP (0.70) over 25.2 innings with 24 strikeouts.
Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies gave Orion Kerkering the ball in the ninth inning for the first time in his career this week. He responded with two converted saves while pitching three shutout innings with one hit, one walk, and three strikeouts. His scoreless streak stands at 16.1 innings (10 hits, eight walks, and 15 strikeouts). The key to Kerkering keeping the closer job for Philadelphia is to throw more strikes. He should be picked up in all formats this week.
Jordan Romano pitched much better over his last three appearances (no runs or hits over three innings with three strikeouts), but it came on the heels of three poor outings (three runs and seven baserunners over 2.1 innings with four strikeouts). Romano is 8-for-10 in save situations.
The Phillies have used Matt Strahm twice over the past week to secure wins, and he was up to the task. Unfortunately, his left arm has been less impressive over his last 9.2 innings (seven runs, 14 baserunners, and two home runs with nine strikeouts).
San Diego Padres
Robert Suarez lost his last three appearances (seven runs, seven hits, and one home run over one inning), but he didn’t blow a save in any of those games. Suarez has two blown saves in his 23 tries.
Jason Adam hasn’t allowed a run over his last five innings with seven hits and six strikeouts. He has yet to convert a save this season. Jeremiah Estrada also lost his way over his previous four appearances (seven runs, 11 baserunners, and two home runs over 2.2 innings with two strikeouts).
