Yankees Lead Way In Sandy Alcantara Fantasy Landing Spots Ahead Of MLB Trade Deadline

The Miami Marlins have emerged as one of the National League’s biggest surprises to start the MLB season. Posting a 49-42 record to this point of the year, the Marlins have been linked to a number of trade rumors, featuring the likes of stars, including Sandy Alcantara.

The veteran ace has been on a tear to start the year, garnering immense attention among potential trade partners. Considering the team’s success, the front office could have reservations about moving a key contributor in the bullpen, though the potential return in a trade could be too great to refuse.

The former Cy Young winner has notched a MLB-leading 19 starts this season, posting a 10-4 record on the mound. Alcantara has racked up a 4.00 ERA and 1.253 WHIP, striking out 92 batters over 123.1 innings.

Sandy Alcantara tonight:



8.0 IP | 6 H | 1 R | 1 BB | 8 K’s



Sandy’s got a 2.98 ERA since the beginning of June 🐠 pic.twitter.com/5YuhIqjrcs — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 5, 2026

He’ll serve as a reliable veteran arm down the stretch of the season, though a potential trade could have a significant impact on his fantasy baseball outlook. He’s already emerged as one of fantasy’s top pitchers, considering his volume and production, and has notably outperformed his ADP projections.

Let’s look at three potential trade partners for Alcantara as the MLB trade deadline continues to approach:

Atlanta Braves

Jul 5, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite several injuries to key contributors the Atlanta Braves have sustained their status as one of baseball’s top teams, winning 52 of their first 88 games. The NL’s top squad has few weaknesses in its roster, but could greatly benefit from the addition of a high-volume veteran arm in the bullpen to headline the unit down the stretch of the season. With a move to Atlanta, Alcantara’s fantasy production could take a sizable jump, taking his volume into account. With a vastly superior defensive unit behind him, the two-time All-Star projects to improve on his ERA while sustaining encouraging strikeout numbers.

Chicago Cubs

Jul 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cade Horton (22) pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly emerging as both buyers and sellers ahead of the deadline, looking to shore up a surprisingly competitive roster. The Cubs have posted a 50-40 record to date, and have noticed solid production from the bullpen throughout the first half of the season. Eyeing a deep playoff run, Chicago’s front office could consider a union with Alcantara via trade, boasting a plethora of minor-league assets for a potential deal. In Chicago, he’ll likely sustain similar output to his numbers in Miami, though improvement on his ERA and strikeout production could come as an encouraging sign for fantasy players.

New York Yankees

Jul 3, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Fernando Cruz (63) reacts during the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees have notably struggled through the first half of the 2026 campaign, posting just a 1-9 record over their last 10 games. The squad has managed a solid 49-40 record over 89 games, but hasn’t emerged as the powerhouse many expected as the year has progressed. There’s an obvious reason to believe the team will shake its slump, but a trade for a veteran like Alcantara could help the team build momentum down the stretch of the season. He’d provide the bullpen with a consistent high-volume contributor, a trend that projects to hold in New York. His ERA could take a slight dip, considering the Yankees’ struggles, though his strikeout trends set a safe floor in fantasy.

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