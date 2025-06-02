2025 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Kasparas Jakucionis, Carter Bryant Rise
As the NBA Finals approach, with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder set to battle for a first-ever championship, a new chapter in league history is about to be written. But while one team will soon hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy, all 30 franchises have their eyes on the future—starting with the 2025 NBA Draft. With phenom Cooper Flagg leading a loaded class, let’s dive into how the first round could shake up the league’s landscape.
1. Dallas Mavericks: F Cooper Flagg, Duke
There’s little mystery at the top of the NBA Draft — all signs point to the Dallas Mavericks selecting former Duke star Cooper Flagg to strengthen a core already featuring Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. After winning the No. 1 pick with just a 1.8% chance, Dallas is leaning fully into a physical, defense-first identity, and Flagg fits that mold perfectly.
A high-IQ, two-way standout, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks at Duke — numbers that reflect his all-around impact. He’s everything GM Nico Harrison has been building toward, and alongside AD, he gives the Mavericks a frontcourt that could become the league’s most feared defensive duo.
2. San Antonio Spurs: G Dylan Harper, Rutgers
In just about any other draft class, Dylan Harper — son of the five-time NBA champion and Bulls legend Ron Harper — would be a strong favorite to go No. 1 overall. But with Cooper Flagg headlining this year’s group, Harper slides to the next-best prize. Still, he’s too good for the San Antonio Spurs to pass up — even with a crowded backcourt featuring Stephon Castle and newly acquired De’Aaron Fox.
Harper shined as the offensive engine at Rutgers last season, averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. At 6'6", he brings rare size for a lead guard, helping him finish through contact, survey the floor, and shoot over defenders without needing a ton of separation. He’s built for today’s NBA.
Depth is a luxury, not a problem — and while Harper may not crack the starting five immediately, his fit in San Antonio is obvious. His feel for the game is elite, he makes his teammates better, and his confident, smooth scoring off the dribble gives the Spurs another weapon to pair with Victor Wembanyama in what’s quickly becoming one of the most exciting young rosters in the league.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: F Ace Bailey, Rutgers
This is one of the true inflection points in the draft — a decision that could shape the rest of the board. All eyes are on the Sixers at No. 3, and while they have several intriguing options, Rutgers’ Ace Bailey feels like the perfect pick. He brings electric athleticism, raw scoring talent, and sky-high upside to a veteran core that already features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and rookie Jared McCain.
Bailey turned heads as a freshman, averaging 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while flashing serious shot-creation ability. His 34.6% from three isn’t eye-popping, but much of that came on tough, off-the-dribble looks as a primary option. In Philly, surrounded by stars, he’ll get cleaner, catch-and-shoot chances and far less defensive attention. The tools are there — if he tightens up his defense and improves his efficiency, Bailey has the potential to be a game-changing two-way star.
4. Charlotte Hornets: G VJ Edgecombe, Butler
Edgecombe is a dream fit next to LaMelo Ball in Charlotte — a high-energy, high-upside wing who plays with his foot on the gas at all times. He’s the kind of player who can change a game with one momentum-shifting play, whether it’s a thunderous putback dunk, a chase-down block, or a steal that leads to an easy bucket. His athleticism pops off the screen, and his smooth spot-up jumper makes him a natural off-ball partner for Ball.
While he's still developing as a creator off the dribble, that’s more of a bonus than a requirement with a healthy LaMelo running the show. Edgecombe also brings defensive juice, averaging 2.1 steals per game and using his length to disrupt passing lanes. Add in a steadily improving three-point shot, and you've got the makings of Charlotte’s shooting guard of the future. The Hornets still have a long road ahead, but Edgecombe could be a foundational piece — and it’s hard to imagine him slipping past the No. 4 spot.
5. Utah Jazz: G Tre Johnson, Texas
The No. 5 pick marks another pivotal moment in the draft, with the Jazz weighing several strong options. With Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier already in the backcourt, it’s unlikely they’ll reach for Jeremiah Fears — instead, expect them to target a wing scorer, and former Texas standout Tre Johnson feels like the smart, dynamic choice.
Johnson offers far more than just a silky shooting stroke. With a 6’10” wingspan and effortless mechanics, he can stretch defenses the moment he crosses half court. He’s lethal off the catch, sneaky good at relocating for open looks, and already flashing deep pull-up range that hints at even more to come. While he’s still raw defensively, the physical tools are undeniable — quick feet, long arms, and a frame that projects well against NBA wings.
Utah desperately needs shooting, spacing, and perimeter upside, and Johnson checks all three boxes with room to grow. He’s a natural two-guard but has the feel and vision to log some minutes at the one if his handle and decision-making keep trending up — a perfect modern combo guard for a Jazz team ready to take the next step.
6. Washington Wizards: G Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
The Wizards have some intriguing pieces in the backcourt, but they’re still searching for a true primary playmaker — which makes Jeremiah Fears the logical choice.
Fears is one of the youngest prospects in the draft, yet he plays with maturity beyond his years. He’s explosive off the dribble, thrives in pick-and-roll sets, and uses his elite burst, pace control, and crafty finishing to consistently pressure defenses. His efficiency around the rim is no joke — shooting 56.4% on two-pointers— and he draws fouls with ease.
The jumper is developing nicely, the midrange game is already a weapon, and if he tightens his handle and trims the turnovers, his ceiling soars into All-Star territory. For a rebuilding Wizards team, Fears represents exactly the kind of high-upside swing worth taking.
7. New Orleans Pelicans: F Kon Knueppel, Duke
The draft takes another key turn when the Pelicans hit the clock at No. 7. With questions looming over their wing depth — from Trey Murphy’s setbacks to Herb Jones’ inconsistency and Dejounte Murray’s Achilles injury — New Orleans is more than justified in targeting a versatile, plug-and-play contributor. Enter former Duke standout Kon Knueppel.
Knueppel checks all the boxes: a polished, high-IQ scorer with a rock-solid 6’6”, 219-pound frame. He knocked down 40.6% of his threes as a freshman, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game — showing he’s more than just a sniper. Whether he’s spacing the floor, working off movement, or making the extra pass, Knueppel adds immediate value to a lineup featuring Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum.
He’s sturdy enough to defend his position and brings a gritty edge, though he’ll need to keep sharpening his lateral agility to hold up against elite wings. Khaman Maluach might intrigue New Orleans with his upside, but Knueppel’s shooting, toughness, and basketball IQ make him the better fit for a team looking to win now.
8. Brooklyn Nets: G Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
This is the highest I’ve slotted Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakučionis in any mock draft — and with good reason. The Nets are in dire need of a high-upside playmaker who can energize the fanbase, and Jakučionis checks both boxes. After dominating the European amateur circuit, he brought his polished game stateside and thrived in his lone season at Illinois.
At 6’6”, Jakučionis turned heads in the Big Ten with averages of 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, earning second-team All-Conference honors. His court vision and pick-and-roll savvy are textbook European — unselfish, creative, and deceptively clever. For a Nets squad in search of identity and excitement, Jakučionis might just be the spark they've been waiting for.
9. Toronto Raptors: C Khaman Maluach, Duke
Jakob Poeltl has been a steady presence, but Toronto has long craved a long-term anchor in the paint — and Khaman Maluach might be the missing piece for a roster loaded with talent like RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Immanuel Quickley. Adding a high-upside rim protector with room to grow offensively could be the move that vaults this team into serious contention in the East.
At 7'1" with a jaw-dropping 7'7" wingspan, Maluach combines elite length with tantalizing upside. He’s already an impact rim-runner and lob threat, and his 1.3 blocks per game in limited minutes showcase his defensive instincts. With budding range on his jumper and the lateral quickness to switch onto smaller players, Maluach is every bit the modern big — and a perfect fit for the Raptors’ evolving core.
10. Houston Rockets: F Carter Bryant, Arizona
The Rockets have officially arrived. After securing the No. 2 seed in the stacked Western Conference, Houston showed the league they’re no longer rebuilding — they’re reloading. Though their playoff run ended at the hands of a seasoned Warriors squad, the future is undeniably bright. With a treasure chest of assets and persistent chatter about making a swing for a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, this draft pick could become a key trade chip.
But if they decide to hold onto the pick, Carter Bryant out of Arizona would be a savvy addition. The lanky forward profiles as a future defensive standout, with the athleticism and instincts to guard multiple positions. While his handle still needs polishing, Bryant’s knockdown shooting and intelligent off-ball movement make him a plug-and-play option in a rotation built around high-octane scorers. He won’t need touches to make a difference — which is perfect for a Houston squad loaded with firepower.
With so many mouths to feed, playing time won’t be easy to come by — just ask Reed Sheppard. Still, as the Rockets plan for future salary cap flexibility, adding a cost-controlled, defense-first contributor like Bryant could pay off in a big way.
11. Portland Trail Blazers: F Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Portland might be in the midst of a rebuild, but their priorities are crystal clear — they need a rugged, tone-setting presence in the paint to anchor their defense. With Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams both on expiring timelines, securing a long-term frontcourt solution is more necessity than luxury. Maryland’s Derik Queen will get a look, but South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles feels like a better fit for this young, gritty Blazers squad.
Standing 6'7" and tipping the scales at 245 pounds, Murray-Boyles brings elite athleticism and a relentless motor. He’d complement Ayton (if he stays) or slide in seamlessly next to a bigger presence like Donovan Clingan. Defensively, he’s a coach’s dream — capable of switching across positions, wreaking havoc with quick hands (2.9 steals per 100 possessions), and locking up both bigs and wings.
While his perimeter shot still needs work (just 26.5% from deep), everything else about his game screams ready-made contributor. He’s a force on the boards, averaging over nine rebounds a game, and has a surprisingly refined post game, showcasing soft touch and clever footwork. For a rebuilding Blazers team that’s laying the foundation for the future, Murray-Boyles checks every box.
12. Chicago Bulls: C Derik Queen, Maryland
While Nikola Vucevic still offers veteran stability in Chicago’s frontcourt, the writing’s on the wall — the Bulls need a younger, more explosive big man to carry the torch. Vucevic has had a strong career, but with his prime years in the rearview mirror, it's time for the Bulls to find a long-term anchor in the paint. Enter Maryland’s Derik Queen.
Queen is one of the most well-rounded bigs in this class, blending polished footwork, excellent hands, and impressive ball-handling for his size. What truly sets him apart, though, is his playmaking — he’s arguably the best passing center in the draft, with an advanced feel for the game that elevates everyone around him. He made headlines in March Madness, especially with a clutch game-winner that helped Maryland reach the Sweet 16. His jumper is still a work in progress, but his interior scoring and pick-and-roll prowess would immediately boost a Bulls offense that struggled to produce points in the paint.
With Josh Giddey expected to stay and a crowded backcourt already in place, Queen’s combination of interior presence, basketball IQ, and versatility could be just what Chicago needs to reshape its identity and climb back into contention in the East.
13. Atlanta Hawks: G Egor Demin, BYU
After a standout year at BYU, Egor Demin enters the draft as one of the most intriguing—and unpredictable—prospects on the board. The 6'9" point guard has caught the eye of the Atlanta Hawks, who appear captivated by his rare blend of size, vision, and playmaking creativity.
Having a primary ball-handler with Demin’s height is a massive advantage, especially when he can thread the needle and manipulate defenses like a seasoned vet. While his 27.3% shooting from three leaves room for growth, he turned heads at the draft combine with clean mechanics and promising results in drill work. Plus, with sharpshooter Trae Young already in the mix—or potentially on the move, depending on how trade rumors shake out—Demin could either complement Young or eventually take the reins himself.
The Hawks have made their blueprint clear: length, athleticism, and defensive versatility. That vision is already taking shape with last year’s No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, the emergence of Defensive Player of the Year Dyson Daniels, and the ascent of explosive wing Jalen Johnson. Adding Egor Demin would only reinforce that identity, giving Atlanta another dynamic piece to build around as they shape the next era of Hawks basketball.
14. San Antonio Spurs: F Noa Essengue, France
After locking in Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick, don’t be surprised if the Spurs look hard at the crop of international talent—especially from France, where their track record speaks for itself thanks to Victor Wembanyama. France continues to churn out elite prospects, and Noa Essengue might be the next breakout name.
The 18-year-old forward took a major leap in the 2024–25 season, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in EuroCup play while flashing serious upside. Standing 6’9″ with a 6’11″ wingspan, Essengue is a fluid athlete who thrives in the open floor and attacks the rim with force. While he’ll need to add muscle to hold up against NBA physicality, his tools, energy, and international experience make him a compelling long-term play for San Antonio’s evolving core.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: G/F Will Riley, Illinois
Will Riley may still be raw, but his upside as a scoring wing is hard to ignore. At 6'8", the Canadian freshman flashed real promise at Illinois, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. While his efficiency (43.2% from the floor, 32.6% from deep) left room for growth, Riley caught fire down the stretch and emerged as one of the Illini’s go-to options late in the year.
Enter the Oklahoma City Thunder — a team that’s mastered the art of developing long, high-upside prospects. With championship expectations already on the table for 2026, OKC doesn’t need Riley to be an instant contributor. Instead, they can bring him along slowly, giving him time to add strength, refine his jumper, and unlock the shot-making potential that makes him such an intriguing long-term fit in their system.
16. Orlando Magic: G Jase Richardson, Michigan
Orlando finds itself in prime position to bolster its backcourt, and while Nique Clifford might draw interest, Jase Richardson checks more boxes for what this roster needs moving forward. A crafty combo guard with speed, vision, and a pure shooting stroke, Richardson brings a dynamic edge that could immediately boost the Magic’s offensive versatility.
Though he began his freshman year at Michigan State on a quiet note, Richardson flipped the switch once thrust into the starting five. Injuries opened the door, and he kicked it down — finishing the season with 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while taking over as the Spartans’ go-to scoring threat.
At just over six feet tall, Richardson may be undersized by traditional standards, but his game packs a punch. He’s a blur with the ball, can finish creatively with that signature lefty scoop, and torched defenses from beyond the arc — hitting 41.2% from three, especially when defenders sagged off or got caught on screens. As a potential table-setter for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Richardson could eventually slide into the lead guard role in Orlando, pushing the tempo and unlocking new layers in the Magic’s offense.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves: F Asa Newell, Georgia
The Timberwolves are all-in on building around Anthony Edwards, and with Naz Reid entering free agency and Julius Randle only under contract for one more year, targeting a high-upside power forward is a logical next step. Minnesota added Terrence Shannon Jr. and Rob Dillingham in last year’s draft, shoring up the perimeter. Now, it’s time to reinforce the frontcourt with someone who can grow alongside their star.
Enter Newell — a polished, NBA-ready prospect who brings immediate impact potential. He put up 15.4 points per game on an impressive 54.3% shooting, excelling as a slasher, lob target, and off-ball weapon. While his three-point stroke (29.2%) is still a work in progress, his explosive athleticism and nonstop motor give him a high defensive ceiling. If he can stretch the floor even a little, Newell could slide in seamlessly as a dynamic frontcourt piece in Minnesota’s rising core.
18. Washington Wizards: C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
After securing a playmaker with their first pick, the Wizards would be wise to turn their attention to the frontcourt — and Thomas Sorber could be exactly what they need. With a towering 7-foot-6 wingspan and a skill set that had scouts buzzing before a season-ending foot injury, Sorber checks a lot of boxes as a potential long-term defensive anchor. While it might be ambitious to throw around Patrick Ewing comparisons, his numbers at Georgetown were no fluke: 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game on an efficient 53.2% from the field.
Sorber brings toughness, high IQ, and a relentless motor. He crashes the glass with purpose, triggers fast breaks with crisp outlet passes, and thrives doing the dirty work that doesn’t always show up in the box score. His shot-blocking instincts are advanced, and although he still needs to sharpen his foot speed to hold his own in switch-heavy defenses, his effort and awareness are already NBA-caliber. For a rebuilding Wizards team looking to carve out a new identity, Sorber offers both a physical presence and a foundation to build on.
19. Brooklyn Nets: C Joan Beringer, France
The Nets are in full swing rebuild mode, which means swinging for upside should be the priority—and Joan Beringer fits that mold. He’s a long-term project, but there’s plenty to like. Backing up Nic Claxton would give Beringer the time and structure he needs to develop without being thrown straight into the fire. While his offensive game is still a work in progress, his mobility, length, and defensive instincts make him a tantalizing prospect.
At 6'11" with quick feet and sharp timing, Beringer has all the tools to evolve into a high-level rim protector who can also hold his own on the perimeter. The next big step will be softening his touch around the basket and expanding his scoring arsenal. If Brooklyn can unlock even a bit more polish on offense, they may have a future difference-maker on their hands. Just don’t expect fireworks in year one—his value will be measured in development, not minutes.
20. Miami Heat: G Nique Clifford, Colorado State
The Heat have a reputation for cultivating tough, high-IQ players who bring it every night — and Nique Clifford feels like a tailor-made fit for that culture. After five seasons at the collegiate level — three with Colorado and two more at Colorado State — Clifford enters the draft as one of the most seasoned, pro-ready prospects on the board.
He was a stat-sheet stuffer for the Rams last season, leading the team in points (18.9), rebounds (9.6), assists (4.4), and steals (1.2), while shooting a career-best 37.7% from three. Clifford is also one of the best rebounding guards in the class, and his nonstop motor has earned him early comparisons to Josh Hart — but with a more polished jumper.
At 6’6” and 200 pounds, Clifford brings a rare blend of size, effort, and versatility to the backcourt. He’d complement Tyler Herro perfectly, taking on tough defensive assignments and doing the dirty work while allowing Herro to focus on shot creation. And with the Terry Rozier experiment looking increasingly shaky, Clifford could be the kind of glue guy who helps Miami make another deep playoff push.
21. Utah Jazz: F/C Danny Wolf, Michigan
After snagging elite shooter Tre Johnson with the No. 5 pick, the Utah Jazz would be wise to shift their focus to the frontcourt—and Michigan’s Danny Wolf could be the perfect complement. While Lauri Markkanen continues to thrive and Walker Kessler anchors the paint, Wolf offers a different flavor: a skilled, stretch big who brings a new layer of versatility to the rotation.
At 7-feet tall with a 7'2" wingspan, Wolf can space the floor with confidence, knocking down threes at a 33.6% clip. He’s not a dominant defender yet, but his basketball IQ and poise give him plenty of room to grow on that end. His ability to toggle between the four and five positions allows Utah to get creative with lineups and keep the floor spaced for their young core.
Wolf’s smooth touch, passing vision, and feel for the game fit seamlessly into the Jazz’s modern system—and in time, he could become a valuable Swiss Army knife in Will Hardy’s frontcourt rotation.
22. Atlanta Hawks: F Liam McNeeley, UConn
With their second first-round pick, the Hawks have a golden opportunity to snag one of the best shooters still available—and UConn’s Liam McNeeley fits the bill perfectly. Widely regarded as one of the smoothest marksmen in this class, McNeeley would add immediate floor-spacing to an Atlanta squad built around Trae Young and rising star Zaccharie Risacher.
McNeeley projects as an instant-impact role player, thriving as a low-maintenance, high-efficiency catch-and-shoot threat. His sharp off-ball movement and lightning-quick release make him an ideal complement to Young, the NBA’s assist leader last season. With defenses collapsing to contain Atlanta’s primary playmakers, McNeeley could feast on open looks from deep and give the Hawks’ second unit a serious shooting punch.
23. Indiana Pacers: F/C Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
The Indiana Pacers are quickly emerging as a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference following an electrifying playoff run. With a deep, well-balanced roster and momentum on their side, their next move could come down to the future of Myles Turner. If the Pacers choose to move on from their veteran anchor, Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud might be the ideal long-term replacement.
Even if Turner sticks around, Raynaud offers immediate value as a high-upside backup and the flexibility to support a two-big lineup. The French 7-footer has taken noticeable strides each season at Stanford, evolving into a modern big who can stretch the floor, handle the ball on the move, and thread the needle with slick passes. His growing offensive toolkit, combined with sound defensive instincts, makes Raynaud a smart bet to thrive in today’s NBA—and a seamless fit in Indiana’s fast-rising system.
24. Oklahoma City Thunder: F/C Rasheer Fleming, Saints Joseph’s
The Oklahoma City Thunder may already have the NBA’s most complete roster—favorites not just for this year’s title, but potentially next year’s as well. With Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein anchoring the frontcourt, OKC is in great shape, but there’s still room to bolster their depth behind that duo. That’s where Rasheer Fleming comes in.
The Saint Joseph’s standout fits the Thunder’s mold to a tee: long, versatile, and defensively wired. Measuring 6'8" with an incredible 7'5" wingspan, Fleming brings the kind of physical tools and upside Sam Presti loves. With stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams running the show, OKC doesn’t need another high-usage option—they need someone who can complement the core, and that’s exactly what Fleming offers.
On the defensive end, he’s a disrupter—blocking shots, jumping passing lanes, and switching across positions with ease. Offensively, he’s shown flashes of real promise, averaging 14.7 points and shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc last season. His ability to stretch the floor and operate as a pick-and-roll threat adds another layer to his game. While defense will be his ticket to early minutes, Fleming’s two-way potential makes him an intriguing piece for a Thunder squad built around length, skill, and adaptability.
25. Orlando Magic: G Nolan Traore, France
In need of a spark plug in the backcourt, the Orlando Magic could find a high-upside option in Traoré. While he’s not quite ready for heavy minutes out of the gate, the raw tools are there for him to grow into a valuable rotational piece with a year or two of development.
He’s a speed demon who bursts out of the pick-and-roll with impressive quickness and has a natural feel for finding open teammates. While he still needs to refine his scoring game—particularly his shooting and ability to create his own shot—his playmaking instincts and athleticism are undeniable.
If the Magic decide to move on from Jalen Suggs, Traoré could emerge as a key piece in Orlando’s evolving rotation.
26. Brooklyn Nets: F Cedrick Coward, Washington State
The Nets aren’t afraid to swing for the fences, and few prospects in this year’s class offer a higher ceiling than Cedrick Coward. Though his senior season at Washington State was cut short after just seven games due to a shoulder injury, he made a serious impression—averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in that brief stretch. He’s one of the biggest wild cards in the draft, but the upside is impossible to ignore.
Standing 6'5" with a rock-solid 213-pound frame and an eye-popping 7'2" wingspan, Coward brings NBA-ready physical tools and intriguing two-way potential. At 21, he may be older than some of his peers, but his unique journey and rapid development suggest he’s still just scratching the surface.
27. Brooklyn Nets: F Noah Penda, France
The Nets are in a prime position with back-to-back picks, giving them a chance to fill key gaps and boost their depth. One area worth targeting? Switchable, high-energy defenders—and international standout Noah Penda fits the bill perfectly. Unlike many overseas prospects, the 20-year-old enters the 2025 NBA Draft with real EuroLeague experience, giving him a leg up in terms of readiness and polish.
Measuring 6'8" with a 7-foot wingspan, Penda offers intriguing 3-and-D upside and the versatility to guard multiple positions. He’s the type of low-usage, high-impact player who could quietly turn into one of the sneakiest steals in this year’s class. With his mature approach, strong defensive instincts, and developing perimeter shot, Penda is an ideal pick for a Brooklyn Nets franchise that is in need of a new identity.
28. Boston Celtics: C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
The Celtics came up short in their title defense, and one glaring weakness stood out: their lack of depth and durability at the center position. With Al Horford approaching retirement and Kristaps Porziņģis battling ongoing injury issues, reinforcing the frontcourt should be high on Boston’s offseason checklist, especially with Jayson Tatum likely out for the majority of next season. Enter Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner—a towering, 7-foot presence with a modern twist.
A four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Kalkbrenner anchors the paint with shot-blocking instincts and impressive timing. He also brings unexpected stretch potential, having knocked down 34.4% of his threes last season. While he still needs to improve his rebounding fundamentals—particularly boxing out stronger bigs—his size, rim protection, and shooting touch make him a compelling fit for a Celtics team aiming to reload for another title run.
29. Phoenix Suns: G Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
The Phoenix Suns could be in for a major shakeup this offseason after a disappointing 2024 campaign. With Tyus Jones heading into free agency, the need for a fresh backcourt presence is urgent—especially someone who can lighten the offensive load for Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
Enter Walter Clayton Jr. If the NCAA champion and Florida Gators star is still on the board this late, the Suns would be wise to scoop him up. Clayton is a dynamic scorer with deep range, a fearless mentality, and the ability to stretch the floor in a hurry. His knack for pressuring defenses, both on and off the ball, makes him one of the more exciting guard prospects in the draft. And if he continues to evolve as a playmaker, Clayton has the potential to be more than just a spark plug—he could become a fixture in Phoenix’s rotation and, down the road, a starting-caliber guard in a retooled Suns lineup.
30. Los Angeles Clippers: G/F Drake Powell, North Carolina
Once one of the most highly touted recruits in the country, Drake Powell didn’t quite live up to expectations during his lone season at North Carolina—but the raw tools are impossible to ignore. At 6’5” with explosive athleticism, Powell fits the mold of a high-upside wing who could thrive in the right system.
For the Clippers, he’s the kind of swing they can afford to take. With Kawhi Leonard’s availability often in flux and James Harden carrying a heavy offensive load, Powell could inject much-needed youth and energy into the rotation. He’s a slasher by nature who shows flashes of becoming a lockdown defender, and if his outside shot comes around, the Clippers might just walk away from the first round with a hidden gem.