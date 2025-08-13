Eastern Conference Climber Goes All-In For Zion Williamson In NBA Mock Trade
Here’s a sentence we haven’t heard since 2008:
The Detroit Pistons are legit.
In guards Cade Cunningham and Jayden Ivey, they boast one of the most electric backcourts in the Eastern Conference, Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart II could evolve into a scary frontcourt, and, led by Duncan Robinson and Ron Holland II, they boast a respectable bench—a semi-rarity out East—giving them a nine-man rotation that can compete.
But even in the parity-centric East, it’s quite not enough to get them over the hump—i.e., past Cleveland and New York—so it might behoove them to ring up the New Orleans Pelicans’ decision-makers and pitch this:
Detroit Pistons receive:
- Zion Williamson (F)
New Orleans Pelicans receive:
- Tobias Harris (F)
- Jalen Duren (C)
- Detroit’s 2027 first-round pick (top-six protected in 2027, top-ten protected in 2028, unprotected in 2029)
- 2029 first-round pick swap with Detroit
- Detroit’s 2029 second-round pick
(Note: This trade would fit under the salary cap, as per ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine.)
Why It Might Work For Detroit
Tobias Harris is a fantastic teammate and a woefully underappreciated player, but he’s not the future.
Sure, he’s still productive, even at 33—last season he averaged a 14 points and six boards, fine numbers for a team filled with unselfish ball-spreaders. But the thirtysomething doesn’t fit Detroit’s timeline, and what with the East up for grabs—remember, Boston and Indiana are taking a gap year while, respectively, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton heal up—now would be the time so get bold.
On the offensive side of the ball, Williamson would give Cunningham the running buddy he so deserves, and while moving on from the emerging Duren would be a drag, Williamson, when healthy, is a near-superstar.
(The key phrase there, of course, is “when healthy,” but for the purposes of this thought experiment, let’s assume that Zion will stay out of the hospital for at least 75 games.)
Why It Might Work For New Orleans
- Firstly, let’s stipulate that the current iteration of the New Orleans Pelicans is bad at basketball.
- Secondly, Harris is on an expiring contract, something that will give the Pels some much-needed flexibility next summer and beyond.
- Thirdly, the deal would give New Orleans—who owns all of their first-round picks through the 2032 season—another first to throw on the pile. And for a franchise with an imbalanced roster in a nasty Western Conference, future firsts are arguably the best way to climb out of the Dumpster.
- Fourthly, to reiterate, the Pels are bad at basketball, so 2025-26 is a wash, and Zion would be wasted anyhow. May as well look to 2028-29, eh?
Yeah, it’d be tough to move on from Williamson—as noted, he has superstar potential—but taking Duran and the picks into consideration, in three or four seasons, this deal could be viewed as a franchise-saver.
