The NBA offseason is in full swing, and teams throughout the league are adding quality veteran scoring options, with another set to become available in DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings have been unable to find a trade partner to take on his near-$26 million cap hit for the upcoming season.

A lack of interest in the trade market will likely lead to a buyout from the Kings, making DeRozan an unrestricted free agent, where his market would likely explode. A number of playoff-contending squads have already been linked to the veteran wing, who could provide a quality spark in his search for his first NBA championship.

The Kings will soon waive DeMar DeRozan, if they can’t find a trade.



Only $10 million of DeRozan’s expiring contract is guaranteed, and he would like to be on a contending team before retirement.



DeRozan appears open to signing a veteran’s minimum deal for a title-contender. pic.twitter.com/zDmBg4vj8i — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 2, 2026

DeRozan was a quality contributor among fantasy basketball lineups last season, sustaining consistent production despite an overall inconsistent roster surrounding him. He averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting nearly 50% from the field.

In the right situation, DeRozan could improve on those numbers in his 18th professional season, serving as a key contributor for a competitive club. Let’s look at three teams who could provide a solid fit for the six-time All-Star and potentially bolster his fantasy outlook:

Los Angeles Lakers

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the busiest offseasons of any team in the NBA to this point, and are looking to continue their aggressive pursuit coming into the season. Los Angeles’ front office is looking to add another quality wing, targeting the likes of Jonathan Kuminga following the departure of LeBron James. Should the team miss out on Kuminga, who has a competitive trade market, DeRozan could serve as a quality backup option, providing consistent scoring and reliable defensive effort.

In Los Angeles, DeRozan would likely compete for the starting small forward role with Quentin Grimes. He’s a superior defender with more length to minimize passing lanes. With starter minutes, DeRozan should carve out averages eclipsing 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. The outside scoring threats of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Jake LaRavia and Walker Kessler will help the veteran find open looks in his spots inside the arc. The veteran could serve as a key piece to the Lakers’ title hopes in 2026-27.

New York Knicks

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (M) is interviewed by ESPN broadcaster Ernie Johnson (L) during the championship trophy presentation after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Knicks, fresh off their first NBA Championship in over five decades, have wasted no time filling voids ahead of their title defense this season. The lineup endured crucial losses, such as Mitchell Robinson, forcing the team to explore free agency. The Knicks provide a sound fit for DeRozan as they look to add a quality wing for the reserve unit. The Knicks are expected to pursue James in the open market, but should strongly consider adding DeRozan as a quality rotational piece.

The veteran wing won’t start over a crowded wing group headlined by OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, but could provide quality minutes in a notable role off Mike Brown’s bench. His scoring and assist production could take a hit in a reduced role, but with sustained efficiency, DeRozan should maintain solid fantasy production in his 18th season. 16-point averages with four rebounds and four assists will serve as crucial contributions to the Knicks and fantasy lineups alike.

Miami Heat

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Heat pulled off the blockbuster of the summer, bringing in Giannis Antetokounmpo in a massive trade. The move thrust the Heat into the sweepstakes for James, as Pat Riley looks to continue a busy offseason. Still, there are some holes to fill around the likes of James and Antetokounmpo, as the Heat will look to fill the void left by Norman Powell on the wing. DeRozan could serve as a relatively cheap veteran option to pair with their existing core. Depending on James’ NBA future, DeRozan could be called on for greater production in Erik Spoelstra’s rotation.

The Miami Heat have been linked to DeMar DeRozan "numerous times", per @IraHeatBeat



(h/t @TheHoopsAlerts) pic.twitter.com/Eh3ziBMrAf — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 5, 2026

If the Heat miss out on James, DeRozan will likely be brought in to be the No. 3 option behind Antetokounmpo and All-Star big man Bam Adebayo, moving recent free agent pickup Tim Hardaway Jr. to the bench. In a starting role alongside two All-NBA-caliber big men, DeRozan will likely carve out 18-point scoring averages and could add up to five rebounds and five assists to round out his projected statline. He won’t have the same impact as James from a playmaking perspective, but his scoring consistency is undeniable.

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