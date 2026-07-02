Three Teams Reportedly In the Mix For Jonathan Kuminga, While an Atlanta Return Remains A Possibility

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Hawks made a somewhat surprising decision to decline the $24.3 million team option for Jonathan Kuminga, who Atlanta acquired at the trade deadline this past February, and Kuminga became an unrestricted free agent. Kuminga remains an unrestricted free agent, as he has not signed with any team yet, but as arguably the most talented player left on the market, Kuminga is drawing plenty of interest, from outside teams and from Atlanta, which has not ruled out a return for him yet.

According to Hoopshype insider Michael Scotto, the Cavaliers and Bucks have shown interest in Kuminga, but there is a chance that he is back with the Hawks:

"In addition to the Hawks considering a return, Kuminga has been discussed with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks in possible sign-and-trade scenarios, HoopsHype has learned. Furthermore, the Sacramento Kings have also called to circle back in recent days and touch base on Kuminga.

It should also be noted that following a flurry of additions, including the Walker Kessler sign-and-trade and signings of Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Collin Sexton in free agency, The Athletic’s Dan Woike reported Kuminga is receiving “significant consideration” from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, after the Hawks fully guaranteed Buddy Hield’s $9.66 million salary for the 2026-27 season, the 33-year-old sharpshooter has remained in potential trade conversations."

Fellow insider Marc Stein echoed the same about Kuminga, that the Lakers are showing interest, as well as the Cavaliers and Bucks , and that a return to Atlanta has yet to be ruled out:

The Lakers obviously face financial constraints but league sources say they continue to explore the feasibility of adding Jonathan Kuminga to fill a wing need.



Cleveland and Milwaukee have also expressed Kuminga interest and a return to Atlanta has not been ruled out. pic.twitter.com/at1Q99RgCb — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2026

Let's break all of this down.

What will the Hawks do with Kuminga?

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) drives on New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) in the third quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first, it will depend on what kind of contract that Kuminga is wanting from these teams. While none of these teams have cap space to sign Kuminga to whatever kind of deal that he wants, they do have other ways.

For instance, the Bucks could sign Kuminga using the non-tax MLE (a little over $15 million), as they have not used it this offseason, but they would be at 16 players on their roster after the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade goes through. While NBA teams can have up to 20 players on the roster during the summer, Milwaukee would either have to trade a player or waive a player to ensure they have room for Kuminga.

If it came to a sign and trade, Myles Turner might be the only player on the Bucks roster that would be intriguing to the Hawks.

A sign and trade with the Cavaliers would be the only option, as the Cavaliers do not have any exceptions they can use to sign Kuminga. They are also hoping to bring back James Harden on a deal and land LeBron James. This week, they did lose Dean Wade in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Lakers are not going to have any exceptions left either after their spending spree yesterday that landed them Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton. The Lakers have 13 players on their roster and will only have veteran minimums left to offer. Would Kuminga really take that? There are not any players on the Lakers that would likely interest the Hawks in a sign and trade.

If Kuminga wanted to re-sign with the Hawks, they would need to clear at least two roster spots to bring him back. Buddy Hield, Corey Kispert, and Zaccharie Risacher would be names to watch.

Other suitors could emerge for Kuminga , but most scenarios involving him would have to include sign and trades. It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds as we head into the next stage of the NBA offseason.