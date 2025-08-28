NBA Mock Trade: Jonathan Kuminga Owns Nets Frontcourt, Warriors Plan for the Future
Jonathan Kuminga remains as the hottest trade in the rumor mill this offseason. There are endless mock trades that can be made, and at this point, one of them may happen. Kuminga is demanding a ton of money, and the Warriors seem to not want to pay it in full. That being said, the do want to keep him, but politics are making it difficult. In the event he is traded, here is another mock trade that could happen.
Trade Details
Nets Receive: Jonathan Kuminga Via Sign and Trade (3-Year $60M)
Warriors Receive: Day'Ron Sharpe, 2030 Protected 1st Round Pick (Top 8), 2029 2nd Round Pick
Fantasy Impact
Jonathan Kuminga on the Nets was very much have increase value. As a scoring option, he is a far backseat in the Warriors offense now. At best, he is the third scoring option on the team. As a Net, he can become the 2nd scorer on the court at most times, and the core big man. I would expect minutes and rebounding to increase, on top of the points upgrade.
As for the rest of the Nets, it would devalue Nic Claxton as he becomes the number two big on the team, as opposed to his current role of the number one. The trade would not affect the guards a ton.
On the Warriors, Day'Ron Sharpe would be pending minutes, but if he found himself playing near 50% of the game, he could be a deeper player in fantasy basketball. Perhaps also a dynasty option.
Why the Nets Make This Trade
This trade would be a no brainer for the Nets to make. They are a young team with many assets looking to fill a core as a playoff contender. By gaining Jonathan Kuminga, they add a dominant force to their front-court. When running Kuminga-Claxton ahead of their young developmental options of Drew Timme, Danny Wolf, Noah Clowney, they could be quite dominant in ring-protection.
By adding the size of Jonathan Kuminga, this allows them to better rim protect, which has been an issue, and thus let their extensive guard play run and gun. Ego Demin, Nolan Traore, and Cam Thomas may be a young, fun dynamic core of guards.
As for what this also does, it moves Sharpe and provides extra security of keeping Nic Claxton. Claxton has not quite been the Jarrett Allen replacement that the Nets have wished for, but he is still a very solid center.
Why the Warriors Make This Trade
Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors appear to be at a true stalemate. While the Warriors want him back, Kuminga appears ready to bet on himself and get paid elsehow. In dwindling leverage, the Warriors may just deal him away for a big and some future assets. At the end of the day, they are still a force without him, given Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green.
Day'Ron Sharpe is a nice, young center. The Nets are signing him to a two-year deal for this reason. For 2-years $12 million, the price is not too bad for the Warriors to take on as a nice quality center. They have also been known to develop centers quite well, and the former Monteverde star can become even more than they hope.
On top of Sharpe, they gain a protected first round pick that will roll over if unfulfilled. Once the Curry-Green era fades away, they have picks in reserve to rebuild if needed.