NBA Mock Trade: New York Knicks Swap Josh Hart For Denver Nuggets Trio
The New York Knicks are handcuffed to their core of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns. New York is hard-capped over the 2nd Apron and is still in dire need of depth to expand its rotation under new head coach Mike Brown.
Given their current cap situation, the Knicks will have a hard time landing additional free agents after picking up Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele so far this offseason. Looking at their roster, New York could pull off a trade to bring in additional help to its rotation.
Over recent weeks, Josh Hart has emerged as a potential trade candidate, should the Knicks make an aggressive move to bolster their depth, while managing to shed a few million dollars of cap space.
So far this Summer, Hart was connected to the likes of the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets in trade ideas. A third club out West, the Denver Nuggets, should also consider throwing its hat into the ring to strike a deal for Hart.
Here’s a mock trade to ship Hart to Denver to get the Knicks a haul of reserve contributors:
New York Knicks-Denver Nuggets Mock Trade & Fantasy Basketball Impact
New York Knicks receive Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson, 2031 first-round pick
Denver Nuggets receive Josh Hart
It’d be hard to move on from Hart, who’s been the glue-guy in the Knicks’ starting rotation since joining the team in 2023. Still, just one injury for a team over the 2nd Apron can be detrimental, as we’ve seen with the Boston Celtics as recently as this past season.
This puts even more pressure on the Knicks to build up their depth entering a crucial season for the club. In the proposed trade, New York brings in a triad of young players with expiring deals, along with solid value from a draft capital standpoint.
Christian Braun is coming off a career year in his first season as a starter, posting 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 58% from the field and nearly 40% from beyond the arc. Peyton Watson has seen a gradual increase in his role in each of his first three NBA seasons and could be a great fit alongside Clarkson in New York’s reserve backcourt. Zeke Nnaji is a solid rebounder who will provide valuable depth to the Knicks’ frontcourt.
In Denver, Hart fits on the wing alongside the Nuggets’ notable pickup of the offseason, Cam Johnson. From a fantasy perspective, his fantasy stock could take a minor hit as he adjusts to a new role in Denver, but his physicality, versatility and perimeter shooting are three aspects that could help the Nuggets return to the NBA Finals with its new core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Johnson and Hart.
Braun’s fantasy stock could see a small rise, as he projects to maintain his starting role in New York alongside Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby and Towns.
Why The Knicks Make The Trade
Not only do the Knicks add a cheaper starter to its starting lineup, who offers greater efficiency from the backcourt, despite lesser rebounding ability, but they also add two pieces to the bench. New York also receives a first-rounder for its loss of Hart, a very competitive package for a key contributor.
The Knicks manage to shave a few bucks off the books, add three young players who they can move on from as soon as next offseason, and are entering the 2025-26 season in a great spot with a new-look rotation featuring far greater depth.
Why The Nuggets Make The Trade
While Braun has developed into a solid piece around Jokic, Denver has missed a player who offers consistency in the postseason, such as Hart. Hart maintains his production in the playoffs, while frequently rising to the occasion in big moments. He boxes out, rebounds, runs the floor and checks all the boxes for a contending team entering a new era under David Adelman.
Hart is a versatile piece who can contribute on both sides of the floor for a Denver squad whose defense efficiency has regressed over the past several seasons.