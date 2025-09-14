Knicks Still Need Roster Depth
The New York Knicks are in need of maximizing their potential while their championship window is wide open.
The Knicks have emphasized depth in the offseason so far and ESPN analyst Kevin Pelton believes the team needs more of it, even after adding some players in free agency.
"Anticipating a larger rotation under new coach Mike Brown, the Knicks added Jordan Clarkson to the backcourt and Guerschon Yabusele to the frontcourt, but still go just nine deep with proven contributors. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday that New York re-signed Landry Shamet and might add Malcom Brogdon as another veteran option," Pelton wrote.
The Knicks have stressed the need for depth this summer after the team fired head coach Tom Thibodeau, who was notorious for playing his starters heavy minutes.
During the postseason, the Knicks were pretty much playing seven players: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride.
Landry Shamet and Delon Wright also saw action, but the primary core consisted of the seven players above. Meanwhile, the teams that made it further than them — the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers — had depth beyond the first seven. Each Finals team played at least nine or 10 players, so the Knicks need to adapt.
Adding Clarkson and Yabusele was a step in the right direction, stretching a potential playoff rotation to nine players. Now that Brogdon is in the fold, there is reason to believe the Knicks could play 10 regulars in the rotation.
That being said, there is no such thing as too much depth in the NBA and the Knicks should try and capitalize off of that. There is potential for the team to sign former Pacers big man Thomas Bryant and Los Angeles Lakers center Trey Jemison.
"The Knicks have also had other veteran free agents in for workouts lately," SNY insider Ian Begley wrote. "Thomas Bryant, who played well against New York in the Eastern Conference Finals with Indiana, has been in New York for open gym workouts and really impressed the Knicks, per SNY league sources.
"Bryant is the best big man free agent left on the board. The Knicks don’t have a rotation role for him at the moment. But they are certainly fans of the 28-year-old.
"I’d expect New York to host some other veterans for workouts ahead of camp. As noted on Thursday, big man Trey Jemison III is also squarely on the Knicks’ radar ahead of training camp."
