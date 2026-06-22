Top 3 NBA Free Agents With Fantasy Basketball Value For 2026-27 Season

The 2025-26 NBA season has come to a close, with free agency set to start in just over a week. This year’s free agency cycle could provide a major shift to the landscape of the league ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Some of basketball’s biggest stars are being thrust between rumors as the offseason settles in. Trade rumors featuring the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown have taken over the rumor mill over recent weeks, but plenty of upcoming free agents have garnered attention leading up to the start of the period.

Players moving onto new teams could have a massive effect on fantasy basketball next season, potentially elevating or diminishing fantasy outlook over the course of the season. Let’s look at four of the top fantasy basketball assets set to hit free agency this offseason:

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (UFA)

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Leading off our list is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James. At 41 years old, James has yet to make a decision regarding his basketball future, reportedly contemplating a return for his 24th season. Still, he’s likely the top player in free agency this cycle, and his market will likely match such a take. Emerging as the Los Angeles Lakers’ No. 3 option on the offensive end behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists a night, shooting 51.5% from the field and nearly 32% from 3-point range.

The Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are each expected to emerge as true contenders for James in free agency, though reports have indicated that the majority of playoff contenders will reach out to the 22-time All-Star. If he can improve on his 3-point percentage in 2026-27, he could bolster his fantasy stock regardless of the team he elects to close his career with.

2. Trae Young, Washington Wizards (Player Option)

Mar 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) stands on the court against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Capital One Arena. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The market for Trae Young could intensify rather quickly. Young is expected to hit unrestricted free agency with recent reports hinting that he’ll opt out of his player option with the Washington Wizards. In the open market, Young can negotiate a long-term deal with the Wizards and other outside suitors, though reports have indicated he’d like to return to Washington. He endured career-worst production in limited action last season, posting 17.9 points and 8.0 assists, but projects to bounce back in a big way next season.

Trae Young plans to re-sign with the Wizards, per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/ov4RdpP7uM — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 18, 2026

He attempted just 5.3 3-pointers per game, the lowest mark of his career, while suiting up in just 15 games over the course of the entire season. Young is focused on his rehab ahead of his ninth NBA season and will present valuable fantasy production next season. He’s one of the league’s best passers and a top 3-point shooter. I’d expect him to return to a 23.5-point, 11.0-assist ballpark while leading a youthful Wizards squad in 2026-27.

3. Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers (Player Option)

May 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Of all three players on our list, I feel Reaves is the least likely to move teams, with contract negotiations heating up between the Lakers and the star point guard. Reaves posted career-best production in a vastly expanded role last season. He’s eligible for a five-year contract that could pay him up to $239.3 million, and is widely expected to stay in Los Angeles alongside Doncic to form a long-term pairing. He averaged a career-high 23.3 points per game, with 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting an encouraging 49% from the field.

I expect Reaves to take another step forward alongside Doncic next season, with James potentially on his way out. With greater expansion to his role, he could eclipse the 25.0 PPG mark over the course of the season, maintaining his averages of roughly five assists and five rebounds a night. He’ll be a quality fantasy asset next season and could break through as a top option at guard come draft time.

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