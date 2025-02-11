2025 Fantasy Baseball: Corey Seager Profile, Preview, Predictions
Corey Seager has a stud bat, but staying on the field for 150 games has been a problem too often in his career. His high four-category floor creates an edge, but many fantasy drafters want steals for their middle infielders.
SS – Corey Seager, TEX (ADP – 54.1)
Staying in the field for 150 games has been a problem for Seager throughout his career. His best two playing time seasons came in 2016 (627 at-bats) and 2022 (593 at-bats). He missed 82 games over the past two years, but Seager still hit 63 home runs with 156 runs and 170 RBIs over his last 952 at-bats. His season ended in mid-September of 2024 with sports hernia surgery. He also battled hamstring and wrist injuries early in the year.
Seager produced subpar stats in September (.236/12/2/8 over 106 at-bats), June (.260/8/2/8/1 over 73 at-bats), and July (.311/16/4/13 over 90 at-bats) while only having nine hits in September. Over his other two months, he hit .299 with 31 runs, 22 home runs, and 45 RBIs over 184 at-bats. His bat lost value against lefties (.248/16/6/12 over 145 at-bats).
He finished 2024 with a career-high fly-ball rate (42.3) and strength in his exit velocity (92.1 mph), hard-hit rate (49.6), and HR/FB rate (18.6). Seager posted a five-year high in his strikeout rate (18.0) while taking more walks (9.9%). His contact batting average has had a wide range of outcomes over the past three seasons (.296, .401, and .348) while maintaining a high average hit rate (1.841). He’s had weakness in his RBI chances in his three years with the Rangers (343, 285, and 278). Texas gave him 92.4% of his at-bats second in their batting order.
Fantasy Outlook: Seager has the skill set to be a .300/100/40/120 batter if hitting third in the batting order with 600 at-bats. His skill set leaves a glaring hole in stolen bases when comparing him to the top options at shortstop in 2025. Even with that shortfall, he has the talent to be a beast foundation bat, similar to an anchor corner infielder. Adding him to any roster is about team build, and one should not discount his potential. Put him in the risk/reward category, but keep an open mind about his fantasy value, especially if Seager is discounted in drafts.
