Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Corey Seager Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Texas Rangers Shortstop Corey Seager
Texas Rangers Shortstop Corey Seager / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Corey Seager has a stud bat, but staying on the field for 150 games has been a problem too often in his career. His high four-category floor creates an edge, but many fantasy drafters want steals for their middle infielders.

SS – Corey Seager, TEX (ADP – 54.1)

2025 Corey Seager Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Corey Seager Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Staying in the field for 150 games has been a problem for Seager throughout his career. His best two playing time seasons came in 2016 (627 at-bats) and 2022 (593 at-bats). He missed 82 games over the past two years, but Seager still hit 63 home runs with 156 runs and 170 RBIs over his last 952 at-bats. His season ended in mid-September of 2024 with sports hernia surgery. He also battled hamstring and wrist injuries early in the year.

Seager produced subpar stats in September (.236/12/2/8 over 106 at-bats), June (.260/8/2/8/1 over 73 at-bats), and July (.311/16/4/13 over 90 at-bats) while only having nine hits in September. Over his other two months, he hit .299 with 31 runs, 22 home runs, and 45 RBIs over 184 at-bats. His bat lost value against lefties (.248/16/6/12 over 145 at-bats).

He finished 2024 with a career-high fly-ball rate (42.3) and strength in his exit velocity (92.1 mph), hard-hit rate (49.6), and HR/FB rate (18.6). Seager posted a five-year high in his strikeout rate (18.0) while taking more walks (9.9%). His contact batting average has had a wide range of outcomes over the past three seasons (.296, .401, and .348) while maintaining a high average hit rate (1.841). He’s had weakness in his RBI chances in his three years with the Rangers (343, 285, and 278). Texas gave him 92.4% of his at-bats second in their batting order.

Fantasy Outlook: Seager has the skill set to be a .300/100/40/120 batter if hitting third in the batting order with 600 at-bats. His skill set leaves a glaring hole in stolen bases when comparing him to the top options at shortstop in 2025. Even with that shortfall, he has the talent to be a beast foundation bat, similar to an anchor corner infielder. Adding him to any roster is about team build, and one should not discount his potential. Put him in the risk/reward category, but keep an open mind about his fantasy value, especially if Seager is discounted in drafts.

Recommended Articles

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Outfielders

Bobby Witt Jr. Profile, Preview, Predictions

William Contreras Profile, Preview, Predictions

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News