2025 Fantasy Baseball: William Contreras Profile, Preview, Predictions
The rise of Mr. William Conteras has been exiting over the past three seasons. With some improvement in his swing path, he may reach power levels of the great Mike Piazza, at least for a season or two. His exit velocity shines brightly, giving the fantasy market hope fewer groundballs translates more balls in the seats.
C – William Contreras, MLW (ADP – 25.1)
Over the past three seasons, Contreras smashed 60 home runs over 1,469 at-bats while developing into an excellent middle-of-the-order bat based on his RBI rate in 2023 (17%) and 2024 (18%).
Last year, he jumped out of the gate with success over his first 277 at-bats (.307/52/9/48/5). Contreras slumped over the final two weeks in June (.208 with five runs and two RBIs over 53 at-bats) while having his best power month in August (.295/22/9/23/1 over 105 at-bats).
His strikeout rate (20.5) and walk rate (11.5) were career-bests. Contreras hit 19 of his 23 home runs off right-handed pitching, but his batting average (.313/22/4/24 over 144 at-bats) had more value against lefties. The Brewers hit him between second and fourth in their batting order for 94.8% of his at-bats. Despite his recent success in power, Contreras continues to have a high groundball rate (54.5 – 55.0 in 2023 and 53.0 in 2022). His exit velocity (92.8 – 15th) and hard-hit rate (49.5 – 22nd) ranked highly last season for the players (207) with at least 400 plate appearances. His launch angle (6.1 – 200th) puts more shine on the weakness in his swing path.
Fantasy Outlook: There’s a lot to like about Contreras, and Milwaukee gives him extra playing time at DH (102 games over the past three seasons). He hits the ball hard, but a further push in home runs requires him to put more balls in the air. With a little more loft, 30 home runs are within reach. Buy his four-category edge, with any speed being a bonus. Conteras is priced high in drafts, but I feel he hasn’t reached his ceiling. On the downside, the lineup behind him in the batting order may not support repeated success in runs. Let’s go: .290/85/25/85/5
