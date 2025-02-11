Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Manny Machado Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

San Diego Padres Third Baseman Manny Machado
San Diego Padres Third Baseman Manny Machado / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Manny Machado came into 2024 with questions about his start date, creating a buying opportunity in drafts. He returned to the Padres' lineup on opening day, but his bat took some time to get rolling.

3B – Manny Machado, SD (ADP – 39.7)

2025 Manny Machado Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Manny Machado Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

Machado came into last season with concern about his return to the starting lineup after having right elbow surgery the previous October. He ended up being a discount in fantasy drafts after returning for game action on opening day.

In April, he hit .250 with 16 runs, four home runs, and 16 RBIs, followed by a dull May (.230/9/1/13/3). Machado regained his form over the final four months (.294/52/24/76/8 over 377 at-bats). He finished the year with elite RBI chances (456), but the back of the Padres lineup struggled to drive him in (37% run rate – lowest over the past five seasons).

His strikeout rate (19.3) has been the league average every year in the majors, but it was higher than his career average (17.3%) last season. He finished with a step back in his walk rate (7.0). Machado had a rebound in his exit velocity (92.5 mph) and his hard-hit rate (48.8). He lost some loft off his swing, leading to his lowest fly-ball rate (38.1) since 2014.

Over the past six seasons, Machado has had more than 600 plate appearances every year except his strike-shortened season in 2020.

Fantasy Outlook: Despite finishing 20th in FPGscore (4.41) for hitters, he is discounted in 2025 based on his current ADP (39.7 – 30th batters). Machado is a professional bat with a long history of success. The Padres finished eighth in run scored (760). A career season by Fernando Tatis will set the stage for another productive year in four categories.

Shawn Childs
