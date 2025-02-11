2025 Fantasy Baseball: Manny Machado Profile, Preview, Predictions
Manny Machado came into 2024 with questions about his start date, creating a buying opportunity in drafts. He returned to the Padres' lineup on opening day, but his bat took some time to get rolling.
Machado came into last season with concern about his return to the starting lineup after having right elbow surgery the previous October. He ended up being a discount in fantasy drafts after returning for game action on opening day.
In April, he hit .250 with 16 runs, four home runs, and 16 RBIs, followed by a dull May (.230/9/1/13/3). Machado regained his form over the final four months (.294/52/24/76/8 over 377 at-bats). He finished the year with elite RBI chances (456), but the back of the Padres lineup struggled to drive him in (37% run rate – lowest over the past five seasons).
His strikeout rate (19.3) has been the league average every year in the majors, but it was higher than his career average (17.3%) last season. He finished with a step back in his walk rate (7.0). Machado had a rebound in his exit velocity (92.5 mph) and his hard-hit rate (48.8). He lost some loft off his swing, leading to his lowest fly-ball rate (38.1) since 2014.
Over the past six seasons, Machado has had more than 600 plate appearances every year except his strike-shortened season in 2020.
Fantasy Outlook: Despite finishing 20th in FPGscore (4.41) for hitters, he is discounted in 2025 based on his current ADP (39.7 – 30th batters). Machado is a professional bat with a long history of success. The Padres finished eighth in run scored (760). A career season by Fernando Tatis will set the stage for another productive year in four categories.
