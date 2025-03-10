Fantasy Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers Acquire DK Metcalf: Fantasy Football Impact

The Pittsburgh Steelers sent a second-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks for electric wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Shawn Childs

Steeler fans have a bounce in their step after Pittsburgh added the mighty DK Metcalf for a second-round draft pick and a bag of cash ($150 million).

DK Metcalf Fantasy Football Outlook

As Steelers fans wait for the ball to drop on the release of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, Pittsburgh made a bold move to upgrade their wide receiving corps by acquiring and signing DK Metcalf for a 2025 second-round draft pick. They ponied up $150 million for five seasons in an effort to keep up with the rising offenses in the AFC North.

Metcalf was a scoring beast in 2020 and 2021 (22 touchdowns over 33 games). He reached pay dirt 19 times over the past three years (48 contests), with Geno Smith behind center. In addition, his targets have fallen in back-to-back seasons (141, 119, and 108).

Last season, the Steelers wideouts ranked 31st in catches (139), 29th in receiving yards (2,003), last in targets (229), and 29th in touchdowns (10). Pittsburgh threw the ball 58.6% of the time, leading to 4,151 passing yards on 582 attempts (34.2 per game).

Metcalf has a history with Russell Wilson, which may be a hint of the direction at quarterback for the Steelers in 2025. My early thought for him is 75 catches for 1,100 yards with a floor of seven scores.

