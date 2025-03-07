Top Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Free Agent Quarterbacks in 2025
As the NFL offseason unfolds, several high-profile quarterbacks are set to hit free agency, and their landing spots will have a significant impact on the fantasy football landscape. Whether it's a seasoned veteran looking for one last shot at glory or a former first-rounder seeking redemption, the right situation can elevate their fantasy value and transform an offense. Let's break down the most intriguing free-agent quarterback destinations and their potential fantasy implications.
QB Kirk Cousins: New York Giants
I may have fallen in love with Kirk Cousins during Netflix’s Quarterback show that aired in 2024, but that’s not the only reason I think Cousins in New York makes a boatload of sense.
With Atlanta shifting focus to rookie Michael Penix Jr., Cousins becomes a prime target for the a team in need of a bridge quarterback. Brian Daboll is chomping at the bits to get reliable passer after dealing with the likes of Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Tyrod Taylor, and Drew Lock over the last two years.
Cousins, two years removed from an Achilles injury, could be the stabilizing force this franchise desperately needs. Not only would he provide an instant upgrade at quarterback, but his arrival would significantly enhance the fantasy stock of Malik Nabers, who posted over 1,200 receiving yards despite inconsistent quarterback play. Nabers could become a top-five fantasy football receiver with a reliable quarterback under center. To further sweeten the deal, the Giants may look to bolster their receiving corps by acquiring veteran Davante Adams, giving Cousins an elite duo to work with in 2025.
QB Sam Darnold: New York Jets
A homecoming in the Big Apple could be the perfect scenario for Sam Darnold. With the Vikings opting not to use the franchise tag, per Ian Rapoport, Darnold is set to hit the open market.
The Jets, desperate for stability under center, could look to bring back their former first-round pick to lead an offense loaded with talent. With a competent coaching staff and playmakers like Garrett Wilson, a Darnold reunion could provide a much-needed boost to the Jets’ passing attack. Wilson, in particular, would benefit tremendously from having a viable signal-caller, potentially vaulting him into WR1 territory. And with Davante Adams no longer in town, the sky is the limit for Wilson.
QB Jameis Winston: Tennessee Titans
The Titans have a penchant for embracing high-risk, high-reward quarterbacks, making Jameis Winston a natural fit. Known for his aggressive downfield passing and turnover-prone style, Winston could inject excitement into a Tennessee offense looking to develop its young playmakers. While this move wouldn’t necessarily improve the Titans’ win-loss record, it would certainly provide a fantasy boost to receivers like Calvin Ridley and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo. If you're looking for boom-or-bust fantasy performances, Winston in Tennessee is a dream scenario.
However, don’t be surprised if the Titans draft Cam Ward and sign Winston as the backup.
QB Justin Fields: Indianapolis Colts
Justin Fields’ tantalizing athleticism and dynamic playmaking ability make him an intriguing target for the Indianapolis Colts. Given the franchise’s recent history with mobile quarterbacks, Fields fits the mold of an offense built around dual-threat capabilities. Pairing him with Anthony Richardson would create a unique situation where the Colts could seamlessly transition between two quarterbacks with similar skill sets. From a fantasy perspective, Indianapolis wouldn’t be the most attractive landing spot for wide receivers, but Fields’ rushing upside makes him a valuable late-round fantasy option with QB1 potential.
The biggest loser from a Fields signing in Indy would be RB Johnathan Taylor, who may see even more goal-line touchdown opportunities vultued by A-Rich and Fields.
QB Russell Wilson: Las Vegas Raiders
Despite a decline in efficiency over recent years, Russell Wilson still possesses the ability to distribute the football effectively—especially when locked in on a primary target. The Raiders, seemingly uninterested in analytics-driven decision-making, could see Wilson as the ideal veteran presence to lead their offense. While he may not elevate the team to contention, Wilson would likely lean heavily on rookie tight end Brock Bowers, making him a strong candidate to emerge as a top-tier fantasy TE1 in 2025. Expect a volume-driven fantasy output from Wilson, even if his real-life impact remains questionable.
The 2025 free-agent quarterback market is poised to shake up the fantasy football landscape. Whether it's a redemption arc for Sam Darnold in New York, a veteran stabilizer like Kirk Cousins in New York, or a high-risk, high-reward addition like Jameis Winston in Tennessee, each move carries significant implications for fantasy managers. Keep a close eye on these quarterback movements, as they will play a pivotal role in shaping draft strategies and player valuations heading into the new season.
