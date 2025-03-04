Which Team Will Select Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft?
With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, March Madness will take center stage in the sports world. However, while the action will heat up on the hardwood, NFL fans are beginning to learn the opinions of oddsmakers around the country as to where blue-chip prospects may potentially land.
One of the players expected to come off the board early in next month’s NFL Draft is Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty. The Maxwell and Doak Walker Award winner rushed for 4,769 rushing yards while scoring 56 total touchdowns in three seasons for the Broncos.
DraftKings Sportsbook recently released a betting odds market projecting which team will feature Jeanty in their backfield next season.
Dallas Cowboys Favored to Land Star RB
In the initial offering, the running-back-needy Dallas Cowboys are the favorites to land the 2024 Heisman runner-up at odds of +260. Jerry’s ‘Boys gained the seventh-fewest rushing yards (1,705) in the NFL last season. The inept Dallas ground game resulted in the dubious honor of producing the fewest runs of 20+ yards (3) from scrimmage (tied with the Rams).
Rounding out the top five by the betting odds are the Raiders (+320), Bears (+320), Broncos (+700), and Steelers (+1200).
In Sports Illustrated’s recent NFL Mock Draft, On SI’s Las Vegas Raiders Insider Hondo Carpenter had the Silver and Black selecting Jeanty at No. 6 overall:
“If this scenario were to play out, I expect the Raiders to trade down. However, in this mock draft, that is not an option for Silver & Black, so they take the best running back in the class and give Pete Carroll and OC Chip Kelly a franchise running back.”
Ashton Jeanty Fantasy Football Outlook
While addressing the media at the Combine, Jeanty shared that he had a great interview with the Bears, specifically running backs coach Eric Bieniemy.
"It went great, talking with coach Bieniemy, just talking football, talking about my life," said Jeanty. "It was a great meeting."
While Chicago currently features D'Andre Swift as the RB1, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s offense flourished in Detroit with the dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. The addition of an elite talent like Jeanty would immensely boost the development of 2024 No.1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
There is no denying Chicago needs to improve an offensive line that allowed Williams to be sacked an NFL-high 68 times last season. However, the Bears can address those needs via free agency as they rank among the teams with the most cap space this offseason.
While there is no doubt that the Cowboys would love to land Jeanty at No. 12, early sharp Vegas action indicates that a player ESPN’s Field Yates calls a “zero weakness player,” won’t fall outside the top ten. If he makes it past the Raiders at No. 6, building an elite offense around Williams for the next decade will be at the top of Johnson’s wish list for elite offensive playmakers, and Jeanty fills that need.
BEST BET: Chicago Bears +320
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recommended Articles
Top 5 Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Aaron Rodgers
2025 NFL Draft Prospect: Travis Hunter Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots