Best Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard has been one of the few bright spots for the Tennesse Titans as the veteran running back ranks in the top-ten in rushing yards per game in the NFL. With Pollard in the last year of his contract and the Titans sitting in the basement of the AFC South, the Titans running back may be on the market for running-back needy teams

A move to any of these teams would bolster Pollard's Fantasy outlook for the rest of the season.

Tony Pollard, last 2 weeks: 5 TD

Tony Pollard, 17 games last season: 5 TD

Tony Pollard, 16 games in 2024: 5 TD 😳pic.twitter.com/UqyF6lJoRW — RotoWire (@RotoWire) November 8, 2026

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs left the Packers' win over the Patriots on Sunday with a broken finger. The Packers expect for Jacobs to play with the injury, but having an insurance policy behind Jacobs would pay dividends for the Packers' playoffs push.

Jacobs isn't the only Packers running back dealing with an injury as MarShawn Lloyd missed the Patriots game and Chris Brooks has been on injured reserve since week 4. The plethora of injuries could leave the Packers with Kaleb Johnson as their RB 1, making the necessity of addind a running back like Pollard even more paramount.

On top of the injury, Jacobs has been ineffective running the ball so far this season. Jacobs is dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per attempt at 2.2 yards per carry, a far cry from Pollard's 4.5 yards per carry. Adding Pollard can finally help the Packers find their stride in the running game.

Josh Jacobs Has Left The Game And Is Running To The Locker Room.



Looks Like He’s Gonna Be Getting Something Checked Out. pic.twitter.com/g1iQlgloap — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 8, 2026

New Orleans Saints

After their overtime win over the Cleveland Browns, the Saints find themselves tied for the NFC South lead. In an attempt to take sole lead of the NFC South, the Saints may look on the outside for help at running back.

The Saints released Kendre Miller prior to their week 9 game, leaving Audric Estime and Alvin Kamara as their main focus at running back. Along with Miller's release, there hasn't been any chatter of Travis Etienne Jr. being activated off of IR, leaving Estime and Kamara to carry the workload of the Saints backfield.

With Pollard on an expiring contract and no sign off an immediate return for Etienne Jr, the Saints may reunite the Titans running back with head coach Kellen Moore, who was Pollard's offensive coordinator when the duo were Dallas Cowboys. Under Moore's playcalling, Pollard averaged over five yards a carry in three out of the four season and would bring a steady rushing threat in a potential move to New Orleans.

New York Giants

The Giants trotted out Devin Singletarty as their starting running back with Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. dealing with injuries and their running game suffered. Singletary finished with 31 rushing yards on 21 attempts, showing the Giants need an upgrade at running back.

The NFC East leaders showcased they are looking for a running back as the Giants offered a second-round pick plus more assests for Jonathan Taylor, but the offer has since been rescinded. The Giants may have missed out on the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes, but Pollard offers a lifeline for the Giants as the deal with a multitude of injuries at running back.

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