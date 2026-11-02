Tony Pollard Fantasy Landing Spots Amid Titans' Fire Sale

The Tennessee Titans are expected to emerge as one of the NFL's biggest sellers at this year's trade deadline, already executing a blockbuster trade that sent Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears. Tennessee has posted a lowly 1-7 record through its first eight games, and rumors have indicated some other stars could be on the move, including star running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard has been on the tear over the last few weeks, and carved out another stellar performance despite the team's Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He tallied 21 carries for 117 yards and scored two touchdowns. In the passing game the veteran running back flashed some PPR value with three catches for 20 yards.

He's made the most of his recent bump in touches with 28.7 PPR points and an RB3 finish for Week 8, garnering interest as a trade target among playoff contenders. Should Pollard be dealt ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, these three teams could help him maintain this caliber of production over the long term:

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray hands off to running back Aaron Jones Sr. against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been two teams that have been strongly linked to Pollard, and both of those squads significantly bolster his fantasy outlook going forward. The first on our list, the Minnesota Vikings, give the superior ceiling to Pollard's fantasy outlook in an explosive offensive attack. The run game has struggled during the team's 6-1 start, entering Week 9 ranked as the No. 17 unit in the NFL through the first half of the season.

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: Tony Pollard is a name to watch for the Vikings if they fail to acquire Jonathan Taylor, according to @BenGoessling pic.twitter.com/PPsXrJGmrJ — JPA (@jasrifootball) November 2, 2026

Minnesota has been linked to Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor ahead of the deadline, but Pollard is a much more cost friendly option that could generate an immediate impact for the Super Bowl contenders. He will take over as the Vikings' RB1 ahead of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, who have struggled to generate consistent production during the first seven games.

Pollard ranks ninth in the NFL in rushing, averaging 74.4 yards per game so far this year, and could help support Kyler Murray and a passing game that has struggled so far this season, ranked 31st coming into Week 9. He could build on that production in a far superior offense in Minnesota, and should continue to carve out anywhere from 17 to 20 carries for the Vikings' offense.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White celebrates with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Washington Commanders' offense has been ravaged by injuries during the first eight weeks of the 2026 campaign, and the team has emerged as potential buyers in a weak NFC East. The Commanders have been linked to Pollard as potential suitors with lead back Jacory Croskey-Merritt on IR, presenting a high-volume role for the veteran back.

Washington's offense ranks ninth in rushing production entering Week 9, though the unit could reach greater heights with the addition of Pollard. He presents the team with a reliable lead back without the same contention for touches to that of Minnesota's backfield situation. Pollard is a clear feature option alongside Rachaad White in a backfield that is set to take on a far greater workload following a long-term injury to star wideout Terry McLaurin.

Sitting at 2-4-1, the Commanders are tied for second in the division following their Week 8 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, set to contend for the NFC East title during the second half of the regular season. Bringing in Pollard sets up a solid rushing attack for Washington's offense to lean on down the stretch of the season, and will give the run game a reliable option near the goal-line for the NFL's 23rd-ranked red-zone offense.

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