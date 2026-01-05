Jets’ Defense Made Pitiful NFL History With Unbreakable Record in 2025
For the first time in NFL history, a defense has failed to record a single interception across an entire season. Who else but the Jets to infamously cement their place in league history?
Despite hiring a defensive-minded head coach in Aaron Glenn, who was previously the Lions’ defensive coordinator, New York had one of the worst defensive seasons in franchise history. And after getting blown out by the Bills’ backups in Week 18, a defeat which saw New York fall to 3–14, the Jets have officially gone a full season without an interception. It’s an undesirable feat that’s never been achieved before, and one that’s even more embarrassing considering it occurred during the era of 17-game seasons.
The last time a Jets defender recorded an interception was on Jan. 5, 2025, in a Week 18 clash against the Dolphins. New York picked off two passes from quarterback Tyler Huntley in that game. Ashtyn Davis, who now plays for Miami, recorded both of the Jets’ interceptions.
Prior to New York in 2025, the record for the fewest interceptions across a full season was held by the 49ers, who had just two picks in 2018. Now, New York has supplanted San Fran in the history books with a record they’ll own, or, at the very least, co-own, for the rest of time.