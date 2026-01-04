Brock Purdy Injury Update: 49ers QB’s Expected Status for Wild-Card Round Revealed
On the 49ers’ last play in Saturday night's 13–3 loss to the Seahawks, quarterback Brock Purdy was tackled from two angles resulting in him remaining on the field for a short time before getting up on his own accord to get checked out in the medical tent.
In replays, it was clear that Purdy banged up his right thumb, which was bleeding. However, since the game, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan shared that Purdy suffered a stinger in his left shoulder, which thankfully for 49ers fans is nothing too serious. If there would’ve been more offensive time left for the 49ers, Purdy would’ve been good to return to the field.
Purdy dealt with a left shoulder injury earlier in the season, then missed some time with a toe injury. It sounds like the quarterback will be good to go for next weekend’s wild-card matchup, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. Niners fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
The 49ers locked in a playoff spot, but it’s unclear still what seed they hold and who their wild-card opponent will be. If the Rams beat the Cardinals on Sunday, then the 49ers slide down to the No. 6 seed. Otherwise, San Francisco will remain the No. 5 seed. The final NFC playoff spot is still up for grabs between the Panthers and the Buccaneers, so depending who captures that spot, the 49ers could face them next weekend. Otherwise, there’s a chance the 49ers will play the Bears or the Eagles.