Drake Maye, Brock Bowers And Other Week 10 Fantasy Injury Updates

Week 10 of the fantasy football season is coming to a close, and lineups across platforms are continuing to face serious injury concerns heading into the back-half of the season. Some of the NFL’s biggest stars and key fantasy contributors suffered significant setbacks during the Week 10 slate, hampering outlook heading into Week 11.

Let’s look at some of the notable injury updates from Week 10:

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders - TE

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers was forced to exit the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury. Bowers was limited to just 11 snaps and was unable to return to the game. He hauled in each of his two targets for 18 yards during Las Vegas’ 21-13 loss.

#Raiders star TE Brock Bowers, who did not finish Sunday’s game, is not believed to have suffered a major ankle injury, source says. More day-to-day.



Bowers will have more tests today to determine the severity. pic.twitter.com/IsQFh1ulOR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2026

Bowers’ injury raised concerns heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos, but he received a positive update on Monday morning. Further evaluation revealed a lack of major injury to the ankle, and he’s expected to suit up on Sunday despite coming into the week with a day-to-day designation.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots - QB

The New England Patriots suffered two crucial setbacks during the team’s 35-10 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Star quarterback Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury during the matchup and was unable to return to the game.

The Patriots are concerned that QB Drake Maye fractured his ankle, per sources. Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery. Either way, he is out indefinitely, if not for the season. pic.twitter.com/54Znb8Xwug — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2026

Maye suffered a fractured ankle in the first quarter and remained in Germany while the team traveled back home. Reports indicate the team is fearing that the starting signal-caller could miss the remainder of the season with the injury, heading into Week 11 with a 5-5 record in the midst of the playoff hunt.

A.J. Brown, New England Patriots - WR

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown runs with the ball after a catch against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England suffered its second notable loss with an injury to wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown hauled in two of his six targets for 27 yards before being knocked out of the loss with a hamstring injury. He was initially questionable to return after heading into the medical tent, but was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

AJ Brown (hamstring) left locker room with a limp and declined to speak to reporters on his way out, per @_AndrewCallahan. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 15, 2026

Brown is set to receive an update regarding a potential timeline of his absence early this week, another setback for the three-time Pro Bowler. He could miss time due to the injury, and his status will need to be monitored by fantasy managers heading into Week 11.

Woody Marks, Houston Texans - RB

The Houston Texans have faced a number of injuries at running back so far this season. On Sunday, Woody Marks was the latest Texans back to go down. With David Montgomery sidelined, Marks suffered a concussion against the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. He racked up 50 rushing yards over 12 carries, hauling in a catch for 15 yards prior to his exit.

Texans RB Woody Marks has been downgraded to out with a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2026

Reports after the loss revealed that Marks is doubtful for Houston’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 as he enters concussion protocol.

Geno Smith, New York Jets - QB

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith looks for an open receiver during the second half against the Buffalo Bills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets suffered a 31-12 blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, hampered by a crucial injury offensively. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith went down with an ankle injury and was evaluated for a concussion during the Week 10 matchup. He was unable to return to the game, completing 13 of his 21 passes for 148 yards prior to being ruled out.

Smith’s status for New York’s Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is questionable, as he’s set to undergo further testing early this week.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs - TE

Travis Kelce was forced out of the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. Kelce limped off the field and was taken to the locker room for further testing before returning to the game, hauling in each of his two targets for 30 yards in the 35-10 victory.

Status alert: Travis Kelce (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 15, 2026

Kelce isn’t expected to miss time after leaving the game, and will take the field for the Chiefs’ Week 11 clash against the Arizona Cardinals.

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