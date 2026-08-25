Brock Bowers Leads Group of League-Winning Fantasy Football Tight Ends

Finding the right tight end can change the season outlook for Fantasy managers.

These tight ends have the potential to be league winners for any Fantasy team.

Brock Bowers

Bowers (TE 1, 21 ADP) is slightly ahead of Trey McBride (TE 2, 24 ADP) and is set up for another TE 1 season

Bowers is by far the main target of the Las Vegas Raiders passing attack, while McBride has to share targets with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.

Coaching changes will also affect Fantasy outlooks for Bowers and McBride this season.

Bowers finally gets an offensive guru in Klint Kubiak as his head coach, while McBride loses Drew Petzing, who guided McBride to a TE 1 season last year, to the Detroit Lions.

Having a top-tier offensive play caller along with being the sole focus of the Raiders pass game makes Bowers the clear TE 1, who can win the positional matchup each week.

Having an automatic win in the positional battle with Bowers, makes the former first-round pick a capable league winner.

WELCOME BACK BROCK BOWERSpic.twitter.com/ASm6w2I2FX — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 2, 2025

Colston Loveland

In an area of the draft filled with uncertainty, Loveland (TE 3, 45 ADP) offers a productive choice for Fantasy managers compared to other players around this range with red flags.

Cam Skattebo, Terry McLaurin and Davante Adams are all at a similar ADP compared to Loveland, but each have worrying scenarios compared to Loveland.

By selecting Loveland here, Fantasy managers get a tight end with high upside under head coach Ben Johnson, who has a history of guiding fantastic tight end Fantasy seasons.

During Johnson’s tenure as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, tight end Sam LaPorta often finished as a top-tier Fantasy tight end, including a TE 1 finish in 2023.

This bodes well for Loveland, who finished as the Chicago Bears leading receiver, to build upon a strong finish to the season.

Heading into the 2026 season, Loveland has appeared as Caleb Williams’ favorite target in training camp and can carry that momentum into the regular season.

Amidst a mulitiude of players with uncertainty around them, Loveland presents a potential league winning option by being reliable with high upside at his ADP.

Caleb Williams rolls out and throws a BOMB to Colston Loveland for a big gain. 🚀



What a special connection for the Bears. 🔥



🎥: @creamsleeve pic.twitter.com/nR5450Sejn — Bearsszn (@bearszn) August 25, 2026

Isaiah Likely

At a later ADP, Likely (TE 13, 124 ADP) offers potential as a league winner for Fantasy managers who waited to select a tight end.

In his first season as a starter, Likely has the opportunity to break out in Fantasy after spending four seasons as Mark Andrew’s backup in Baltimore.

In an offense with just Malik Nabers as the clear receiving option, Likely can emerge as the second passing option for QB Jackson Dart.

Likely has made his case for the role as he’s impressed in training camps and figures to be a big part of the Giants offense

In his limited role with the Ravens, Likely displayed flashes of Fantasy production. Now in a starting role with the Giants, if Likely can continue his production in an expanded role, Likely’s Fantasy output can make him a league winner at a late ADP.

Isaiah Likely got FED today. He’s easily Jaxson Dart’s favorite target with Nabers sidelined.



Big frame, plenty of speed, sure hands — that’s a quarterback’s best friend. pic.twitter.com/bamhlkwvYc — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) August 20, 2026

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