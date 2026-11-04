Zay Flowers, Quinshon Judkins And Other Week 8 Fantasy Busts Not To Panic Over

Week 8 of the fantasy football season presented some of the top performances of the year thus far, with players like Tee Higgins, Tyler Allgeier and Adonai Mitchell breaking out with top-3 finishes at the position. Other players weren't as productive, facing plentiful struggles that have likely raised concerns among fantasy managers heading into Week 9.

Don't panic just yet, though, these Week 8 busts could bounce back in a big way sooner than you might think:

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts - RB

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Taylor has been one of the most popular names thrown around trade rumors over the last few weeks, amid a fire sale from the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor was limited to a season-worst performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, tallying eight carries for 23 yards and four catches for 24 receiving yards.

The Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, however, present a vastly more favorable matchup. Dallas enters this week's contest ranked as the worst run defense in the NFL, letting up 202 rushing yards in its Week 7 clash against the Arizona Cardinals. Taylor will have a bump in volume throughout this game, against a defense that significantly elevates his fantasy floor.

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys - RB

During Dallas' loss to the Cardinals in Week 8, star running back Javonte Williams struggled in a matchup that forced the offense to lean on its passing attack. Williams mustered just 56 rushing yards over 24 carries, and failed to find the end zone to cap his five-game streak with a score on the ground.

The Cowboys are set to take on the Colts in Week 9, a defense that has endured significant struggles against the run in its own right. Indy enters Sunday's game with the No. 27-ranked run defense in the league, giving up 183 rushing yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. Williams projects to rebound in a big way against a reeling Colts squad.

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens - WR

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers runs with a catch in the second quarter of the game between the Cincinnati Bengals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens' passing game is in a tough spot with long-term injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Jackson was placed on IR after suffering a thumb injury that required surgery, and Huntley is set to miss the rest of the season with turf toe. Rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano is set to command a passing attack that endured a plethora of struggles in Week 8.

Star wideout Zay Flowers was held catchless for the first time this season over five targets, and failed to score for Week 8 fantasy lineups. The Jaguars present a difficult matchup for Baltimore's offense sans Jackson and Huntley, though I'm a firm believer in Flowers' breakout campaign. He ranks eighth in the NFL in receiving and enters Week 9 ranked as WR10 in PPR.

Quinshon Judkins, Dallas Cowboys - RB

Coming off a stellar two-touchdown performance against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, Quinshon Judkins struggled mightily in a divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He recorded a season-low 6.9 fantasy points in PPR, racking up just 48 yards over 13 touches, as Cleveland's offense was held without a touchdown in the loss.

Entering Week 9, the Browns will take on the New Orleans Saints, presenting a favorable matchup for Judkins and Cleveland's ground attack. The Saints rank 29th in run defense through their first seven games, having allowed 100 rushing yards in six contests so far this season. Judkins has eclipsed 20.0 points in two of his last four games, and will look to resume this trend in Week 9.

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons - WR

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London walks off the field after their game against the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Falcons were ravaged by turnovers in a shutout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, and Drake London's fantasy production was significantly hampered by a four-interception performance from Michael Penix Jr. London mustered just one catch for eight yards over six targets, posting a season-low 1.8 PPR points against the Buccaneers.

Atlanta is looking to shake off the loss, and its offense will be presented with a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati ranks 26th in pass defense through the first eight weeks, letting up 270 or more passing yards in four of its first seven games. Considering his volume, London offers fantasy managers an elevated ceiling against a lowly Bengals defense.

Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins - RB

I've been quite high on Ollie Gordon II since he took over as the Miami Dolphins' lead back following a season-ending injury to De'Von Achane, and for the most part, he's performed well. Gordon eclipsed 14.5 fantasy points in four consecutive games from Week 3 to Week 7. Matched up against the New England Patriots' stellar defense, though, Gordon struggled.

He sustained encouraging volume, tallying 19 carries for 69 rushing yards, but failed to score in this game, ending a four-game touchdown streak. Miami is entering a string of favorable fantasy matchups for Gordon and the Dolphins' run game, and he should muster notable output against the Detroit Lions' 29th-ranked defense in yards.

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys - WR

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts with wide receiver George Pickens after scroing a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys failed to pull out a win over Arizona in overtime, and the passing game presented few high-end fantasy contributors for Week 8. Star wideout George Pickens was held to just two catches, and saw reduced volume with just four targets for the afternoon. His 6.8 PPR points marked the second-fewest of the season thus far, with Dallas ultimately unable to ride a 10-point lead.

I expect Dallas to come out firing against a Colts team that is enduring plenty of struggles heading into Week 9. Pickens should see far greater volume against the 30th-ranked scoring defense in football this season, bolstering the ceiling of fantasy's WR17.

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars - WR

The Jacksonville Jaguars dismantled the Colts in Week 8, and star running back Bhayshul Tuten emerged with the best performance of his young career thus far. Trevor Lawrence shined in the passing game, but dealt to eight different receivers in the win, and Jacksonville's pass-catching group failed to present a high-end fantasy contributors despite a 35-point win.

Star receiver Parker Washington mustered just one catch over two targets, a surprise considering his 11-target performance in Week 6 prior to the bye. Jacksonville is headed into a favorable matchup against an injury-riddled Ravens squad in Week 9, raising the ceiling for key contributors for the No. 5 scoring offense in football. Washington will benefit tremendously from this week's matchup.

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