Christian McCaffrey Career Stats vs. Los Angeles Rams Reveal Fantasy Football Trend
Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers head into a Week 5 Thursday Night Football clash with the NFC West divisional rival Los Angeles Rams severely undermanned. Not only is starting quarterback Brock Purdy out of action, but all of the team’s primary pass catchers are also sidelined with injuries. Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings were ruled out on Wednesday, and George Kittle remains on the Injured Reserve list.
On the road tonight in a game that will see the winner take control of the division, backup signal caller Mac Jones will have to rely heavily on CMC if the Niners want to keep pace with a high-octane offense featuring the top wide receiver in the NFL right now, Puka Nacua. McCaffrey has faced the Rams four times throughout his NFL career, two as a member of the Carolina Panthers and two with San Francisco.
Let’s take a look at how one of the best running backs in the league has fared against the Rams historically, and what his Week 5 fantasy football outlook looks like as we kick off a new week.
Christian McCaffrey Historical Stats Versus Los Angeles Rams
According to StatMuse, McCaffrey has tallied a whopping 407 rushing yards, 28 receptions, 244 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in four career outings against the Rams. That translates to an eye popping 17.5 carries for 101.8 rushing yards, 7.0 receptions, 61.0 receiving yards, and 1.2 touchdowns per game. That would be good for more than 30 fantasy points. He has never failed to find the end zone against this defense.
Los Angeles has surrendered the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season, but McCaffrey is a different type of animal and his previous success against this team suggests a strong Week 5 showing.
Christian McCaffrey Week 5 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into Week 5, CMC is already the RB1 on the young season in PPR formats after accumulating 96.0 fantasy points. However, his only two touchdowns have come via the air. While the Niners may be forced to abandon the run if they fall into an early hole, this is an excellent chance for McCaffrey to produce his first rushing touchdown of the season. However, although he is averaging a rock-solid 24.0 fantasy points per game, the veteran has failed to eclipse 70 rushing yards in a single game this season. CMC could reach his 20-fantasy points floor via the pass game given the Rams’ excellent rushing defense and the potential game flow.
McCaffrey’s rushing line is set at 64.5 yards, but bettors are leaning toward the over despite his recent ground struggles. The star back hasn’t cleared that mark in three straight games, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry both during that stretch and on the season.
The Rams, meanwhile, have been stingy against the run, holding opposing backs to 3.8 yards per attempt (82/315/1) through four games while also limiting production in the passing game (12/46/0 on 16 targets).
Where McCaffrey has shined is as a receiver, with his over/under set at 54.5 yards. He’s topped that number in three of four contests this year (9/73, 6/52/1, 10/88, and 6/92/1) and remains a strong candidate to find the end zone at -120 for an anytime touchdown.
Given all the injuries to the rest of San Francisco’s playmakers, expect Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers offense to lean heavily on their All Pro running back.