Rams WR Cooper Kupp Announces Trade From Los Angeles Rams is Looming
Just days prior to the Super Bowl showdown between the Chiefs and Eagles, the NFL world learned of shocking news regarding the status of one of the best wide receivers in the league.
On Monday night, Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp posted on social media that the Rams have informed him that they are seeking to trade him “Immediately.” The Super Bowl LVI MVP made it clear he does not agree with the club’s decision to move on from him.
“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.
Still, if there's one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember.
I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us.
2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys..
But coming for it all.”
In his eighth season, Kupp who was drafted among the top 10 players at the position heading into the 2024 season, hauled in 67 receptions for 710 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The 31 year-old wideout, who has spent his entire NFL career with Los Angeles, was a disappointment in fantasy football this season after finishing as the overall WR38 in PPR formats.
However, in the fantasy playoffs Kupp was an absolute bust posting 0, 5.4 and 3.9 PPR points in the pivotal Weeks 15-17.
Back in 2021 Kupp was the darling of the fantasy football community when won the receiving triple crown after leading in the NFL in yards (1,947), touchdowns (16) and receptions (145).
With two years remaining on his three-year, $80 million deal, it will be interesting to see where lands. From a fantasy perspective, managers would love to see him land with Josh Allen in Buffalo or perhaps in Houston manning the slot for C.J. Stroud if Tank Dell is unable to be ready for the start of the season.
Editor's note: This post is being updated as more information becomes available.
