Davante Adams Snubs Reunion With Packers, Signs with Los Angeles Rams: Fantasy Football Impact
Hopefully, NFL fans and pundits who were duped by the obviously erroneous Davante Adams ‘Next Team Betting Odds’ will learn to stay away from investing in those kinds of markets. On Sunday, Adams signed a two-year, $46 million contract with the Rams.
Earlier this month, several respected sportsbooks posted markets on where Adams would sign next. According to DraftKings, a return to Green Bay earned strong favoritism at odds of +165, followed by the Chargers (+550) and 49ers (+550). The Rams were the fourth overall betting choice at odds of +750, proving that betting on where players will sign in free agency is simply too unpredictable and thus not a wise use of bankroll funds.
DAVANTE ADAMS FANTASY FOOTBALL OUTLOOK
After Sunday’s signing, it appears the Rams are ready to move on from Cooper Kupp, which means Adams will be Matthew Stafford’s primary option opposite star WR Puka Nacua. While many around the fantasy community will laud this move, at age 33, Adams should only be considered a back-end WR2 / Flex option at best.
Adams finished as the overall WR11 last season, averaging 17.2 PPR points per game. However, that was mainly due to 119 fantasy points over the final five games when Aaron Rodgers was simply force-feeding his best friend the ball when the Jets were simply playing out the string in a disastrous 2024 campaign.
Instead of targeting Adams in the middle rounds of drafts, fantasy managers should have the same excitement for Nacua that he shared via his Instagram story.
Despite missing five games due to a knee injury, the second-year stud still finished as the overall WR26, averaging 18.8 PPR points on the strength of a team-high 106 targets. The biggest area fantasy managers can count on improvement in production is in the red zone. With Adams demanding attention, Nacua will find fewer double-teams, leading to a rebound from a sub-par three-touchdown effort in 2024.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Recommended Articles
Cooper Kupp Trade Rumors: Top Landing Spots & Fantasy Football Impact
Dynasty Fantasy Football: Running Back Risers and Fallers
Pittsburgh Steelers Acquire DK Metcalf: Fantasy Football Impact