DeAndre Hopkins' Deleted Social Media Post Sparks Questions About His Future
Chiefs star wideout DeAndre Hopkins announced on Tuesday he was returning for a 13th season. However, within minutes his social media post on X saying, “Don’t know what you heard but I’m not done yet,” was mysteriously deleted.
Hopkins, fresh off hauling in two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s 40-22 loss to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX was forced to post his return after a “fake” Adam Schefter account post went viral on Monday.
In 10 regular season games played with three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the 12-year veteran hauled in 41 receptions for 437 yards and four touchdowns.
Overall, Hopkins finished as a mid WR4 in PPR formats after only posting double-digit fantasy points in four games this past season. In 16 regular season games with the Chiefs and Titans, the 32-year-old wideout hauled in 56 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns.
Hopkins, who ranks 16th all-time in pass receptions (984) and 21st in receiving yards (12,965), has been prolific in the red zone scoring 85 touchdowns in 187 career games (regular season and playoffs).
The uncertainty of why he suddenly deleted the announcement has left the NFL and fantasy football world with many unanswered questions.
This is a developing story with more analysis to follow.
