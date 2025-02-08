DeVonta Smith Super Bowl Stats
The Philadelphia Eagles have an opportunity to exact revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs after losing Super Bowl LVII, 38-35 two years ago. Philadelphia Eagles wideout, DeVonta Smith, has had serious success against the Kansas City Chiefs throughout his career. In fact, no receiver is averaging more yards per game against the Chiefs than Smith.
The 26-year-old played a career-low 13 games this season. He suffered a concussion after catching a ball back in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. He missed the following week (a 33-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) before returning after the Eagles’ bye week. Smith missed Week 12 and Week 13 with a hamstring injury. Finally, he sat out Week 18 as the Eagles had nothing to play for. Given the four missed games, it’s no surprise that Smith finished with his second-fewest receptions (68), and a career-low 833 yards. However, he found the end zone a career-high eight times in 2024.
With the biggest game of his career on the horizon, let’s break down his stats from his one and only Super Bowl appearance and look at his projections for Super Bowl Sunday.
Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona
Kansas City Chiefs 38 - Philadelphia Eagles 35
DeVonta Smith Statistics
Receptions - 7 of 9 (77.8%) - 100 yards (14.3 YD AVG)
0 Touchdowns
At Fantasy on SI we turn to Senior Writer, Shawn Childs, for DeVonta Smith's projected statistics in Super Bowl LIX.
Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, Louisiana
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith Projected Statistics
Receptions - 6.0 for 67 yards (11.1 YD AVG)
Rushing - 0 attempts
0.75 Touchdowns
17.13 PPR Fantasy Points
Some of Smith’s Most Memorable Super Bowl Plays
Smith’s massive 43-yard reception late in the game set up the game-tying touchdown.
Eagles fans will remember what seemed to be a long completion from Hurts to Smith that was eventually ruled incomplete, forcing the Eagles to settle for a field goal instead of a potential touchdown at the end of the first half. And we all know how that game turned out.
