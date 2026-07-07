Drake London and 2 More Overvalued Fantasy Football Assets to Bookmark Heading Into the 2026 Season

Managing assets is an important aspect in Fantasy Football that sets teams on championship runs in redraft leagues and keeps teams rolling in Dynasy leagues.

Knowing when to move on from and avoid overvalued assets set Fantasy players apart. These three players are overvalued assets to monitor heading into Fantasy Football draft season.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels (QB 3, ADP 65) is going into his third season after a sophomore season marked by slumps.

Daniel’s finished an excellent rookie campaign as QB 5 in fantasy scoring after getting drafted second overall in the 2024 season.

An injury-riddled sophomore season marked a hyped second season for Daniels as the former Heisman winner finished as QB 34.

The former LSU Tiger enters his third season with question marks floating around Daniels.

The play caller behind Daniels ground-breaking rookie campaign, Kliff Kingsbury left the Commanders, leaving Daniels with an offensive coordinator with no prior NFL play-calling experience.

David Blough, who coached Daniels throughout his career, is tasked with bringing Daniels back to rookie-season production.

Blough may be too reliant on Daniels in his first season as a play caller and with Daniels running play style, a repeat of Daniels sophomore season is a high possibility.

Commanders new offensive coordinator David Blough running the show.



Watch Blough work. pic.twitter.com/gzYYOVFts2 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 27, 2026

In Dynasty leagues, Daniels is worth shipping out when his value is still high. Daniels can fetch at least a first-round pick and then some.

Looking forward to a loaded 2027 draft class with a plethora of quarterback prospects. Outside of the quarterback prospects, skill positions are loaded with the likes of Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman.

Shipping off Daniels at his highest value for multiple picks in a loaded draft class is the move to make for Fantasy managers in possession of an overvalued Fantasy asset.

Omarion Hampton

After going as the second running back in 2025 draft, Hampton’s rookie season was filled with injuries

The first-round pick finished with 15.1 FPPG in a nine-game rookie season.

Hampton showcased his Fantasy potential despite the limited game time.

Fantasy managers are expecting Hampton to build upon the flashes shown during his rookie season as Hampton is getting drafted as a top-10 running back.

While Hampton will produce in an expectation-filled sophomore season, he is getting drafted ahead of proven Fantasy commodities.

The likes of De’Von Achane, Chase Brown and Derek Henry are still on the board at running back after Hampton is selected. Outside of running back, Trey McBride, Brock Bowers and Nico Collins are all up for grabs after Hampton flies off the board.

In redraft leagues, Hampton is going overvalued ahead of proven Fantasy producers.

Drake London

Fantasy players are expecting London (WR 8, 20 ADP) to replicate his 2024 WR 5 season under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski has a history of producing high-scoring Fantasy seasons for running backs and tight ends, while his receivers lack in high-end Fantasy production.

Outside of a couple of seasons from Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, Stefanki’s receivers in Cleveland never had upper-echelon Fantasy seasons.

With Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts at his disposal, it’s hard to imagine Stefanski moving on from his play calling tendencies and immediately make London the focal point of the Falcons offense.

In redraft leagues, London is an overvalued asset as his receiver ranking and ADP is too high for his potential Fantasy output.

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