Fantasy Football Top Week 5 Matchups To Watch: Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and 6 More
The sharpest minds over the years have included names like Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, and Sean Payton. The list goes on. Even Nick Sirianni has shown face in the conversation with the famed tush-push. You cannot run a cookie-cutter gameplan, they will eat you alive. The best minds will find weaknesses and expose them. The same goes for betting, fantasy football, and such. I am not winning Super Bowl's on the field, but maybe in my fantasy league. To do that, I find the best and worst matchups of the week. Watch for these key battles on Sunday.
Dillon Gabriel vs Vikings Defense
This rookie making his NFL debut in a pretty tough spot. He is playing in London versus a top performing NFL unit. Per the FPI, the Vikings have the 2nd ranked defense in the NFL. They also rank 4th in takeaways. I love the Vikings and hate Dillon Gabriel.
Courtland Sutton vs Quinyon Mitchell
Sutton has been fantastic, once again. Bo Nix also trends upwards following a poor Week 1. This game should be a tough defensive battle and they best players will have to make big plays. Sutton is a great ball-tracker while Mitchell is an elite cornerback. Who will win? You must watch.
Ashton Jeanty vs Colts Run Block
The Raiders have really picked up their run game as of recent. In a whim, it seems Jeanty trends highly upwards. The Raiders have a top-10 run block in the league, however the Colts have a top-10 run stop.
Jalen Hurts/Saquon Barkley vs Broncos Defense
It is no secret that the Broncos have an elite defensive unit. The Eagles offensive line should trend upwards, but they had been mid at best. They are letting up 2.3 sacks per game and now Nick Bonitto will lead a charge to stop the Eagles.
Pat Mahomes vs Jaguars Pass Rush
The Chiefs are up against it this Monday. Do not overlook the Jaguars defense. They are the 2nd ranked pass block and the 2nd ranked run stop in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Chiefs offensive line is an average NFL unit. The Jaguars are my sleeper team this year and they may very well beat the defending champions.
Jaxson Dart vs the Road
Dart is 1-0, but now he heads down to the Louisiana Superdome. Can he handle the road? Good thing for Dart is that he was bred in the SEC. Dart has handled the rowdiest crowds over his three years of starts at Ole Miss. I like the Giants a lot this week.
Baker Mayfield vs Seahawks Defense
This game has shootout potential but only if Mayfield can go into Seattle and best this Mike Macdonald defense. A top-10 defense at home should be hard to top, but if anyone can do it, it will be the Buccaneers.
Ja'Marr Chase vs Lions Defense
The Bengals must get their engine rumbling because it seems like it is dying right now. If they find any success, Chase will be leading that charge. The Lions have an elite pass rush but their secondary is exposable. The is a potential boom-or-bust matchup.