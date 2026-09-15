Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Starts: Tyler Bass and 2 more Kickers are Slated for High-Scoring Games

Week 2 is filled with low-rostered kickers, who are in favorable matchups, for Fantasy managers who prefer streaming kickers off the waiver wire.

Each of these kickers are on the lower end of roster percentages and are must starts this week.

Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills K

Being a part of one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL gives Bass kicking opportunities many other kickers can’t even come close to. This was evident in week 1 as the Bills scored 36 points, which led to Bass having a multitude of opportunities to bolster his Fantasy score. Bass did just that, nailing three field-goal attempts and three extra-point attempts for 13 Fantasy points against the Houston Texans. The Bills offense and Bass delivered against one of the tougher defenses in the NFL, which should carry over into their week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions gave up 30 points in their week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints and figure to be in another offensive battle against Josh Allen and Co. The Lions allowed five kicking opportunities to Saints kicker Daniel Carlson, which included two field-goal attempts and three extra-point attempts. Bass’ high amount of kicking opportunities should be maintained in week 2 against a defense that allows multiple opportunities for kickers to bag Fantasy points.

Tyler Bass vs. the Texans.

3/3 on FG’s

3/3 on PAT’s

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Also had some really nice kickoffs. pic.twitter.com/2jMbePIj5S — 🦬Buffalo Bern🦬 (@buffmafia_716) September 15, 2026

Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers K

McLaughlin produced a decent outing in a disappointing loss for the Bucs with 11 Fantasy points against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs have a chance for redemption against the Cleveland Browns in week 2, which could set up McLaughlin for a big week.

The Browns defense was atrocious in week 1, allowing 34 points and six kicking opportunities for Cam Little. Little finished with 12 points in the contest, which is a good sign for McLaughlin heading into the matchup against the Browns.

Much like Little, McLaughlin had a productive week 1, finishing a perfect 5/5 on kicking opportunities, including a 51-yard field goal. The Bucs kicker has the perfect opportunity to add another top-ten weekly finish against a defense that allows an abundance of field-goal attempts and extra-point attempts.

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles K

Like Bass and McLaughlin, Elliott faces off against a defense that allowed a multitude of kicking opportunities in week 1. Elliott’s week 2 opponents, the Tennessee Titans, allowed four field-goal attempts and two extra-point attempts in week 1 against the New York Jets.

The Eagles offense is more productive than the Jets offense, so the Eagles will be on the Titans side of the field just as much, if not more, than the Jets were. This bodes well for Elliott’s Fantasy outlook in week 2 as opportunities to bolster his Fantasy score will be plentiful.

In week 1, Elliott made the most of his opportunities, making his lone field goal and three extra points. There wasn’t much volume for Elliott against the Washington Commanders, but expect that to change in week 2 as Elliott faces off against a Titans defense that struggled against the Jets.

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