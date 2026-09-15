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Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Trevor Lawrence moves up in the ranks after a big Week 1 performance.
Michael Fabiano|
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises. 

Fantasy starters such as Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert struggled, while many quarterbacks who were left on fantasy benches, such as Bryce Young, Tyler Shough and Jordan Love, put up strong numbers. We even saw Carson Wentz, who replaced an injured Kyler Murray in Minnesota, post a solid stat line that included three touchdown passes and nearly 20 fantasy points!

Since we still have just one week of data—some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched—we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both.

So, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. DET

2

Lamar Jackson

BAL

vs. NO

3

Jalen Hurts

PHI

at TEN

4

Caleb Williams

CHI

vs. MIN

5

Jayden Daniels

WAS

at DAL

6

Brock Purdy

SF

vs. MIA

7

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

at DEN

8

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. WAS

9

Joe Burrow

CIN

at HOU

10

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. JAC

11

Jaxson Dart

NYG

at LAR

12

Justin Herbert

LAC

vs. LV

13

Patrick Mahomes

KC

vs. IND

14

Drake Maye

NE

vs. PIT

15

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. NYG

16

Jared Goff

DET

at BUF

17

Tyler Shough

NO

at BAL

18

Baker Mayfield

TB

vs. CLE

19

Jordan Love

GB

at NYJ

20

Bryce Young

CAR

at ATL

21

C.J. Stroud

HOU

vs. CIN

22

Carson Wentz

MIN

at CHI

23

Daniel Jones

IND

at KC

24

Malik Willis

MIA

at SF

25

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

at NE

26

Geno Smith

NYJ

vs. GB

27

Drew Lock

SEA

at ARI

28

Kirk Cousins

LV

at LAC

29

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

vs. SEA

30

Cam Ward

TEN

vs. PHI

31

Deshaun Watson

CLE

at TB

32

Cooper Rush

ATL

vs. CAR

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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