Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.

Fantasy starters such as Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert struggled, while many quarterbacks who were left on fantasy benches, such as Bryce Young, Tyler Shough and Jordan Love, put up strong numbers. We even saw Carson Wentz, who replaced an injured Kyler Murray in Minnesota, post a solid stat line that included three touchdown passes and nearly 20 fantasy points!

Since we still have just one week of data—some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched—we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both.

So, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!

Week 2 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF vs. DET 2 Lamar Jackson BAL vs. NO 3 Jalen Hurts PHI at TEN 4 Caleb Williams CHI vs. MIN 5 Jayden Daniels WAS at DAL 6 Brock Purdy SF vs. MIA 7 Trevor Lawrence JAC at DEN 8 Dak Prescott DAL vs. WAS 9 Joe Burrow CIN at HOU 10 Bo Nix DEN vs. JAC 11 Jaxson Dart NYG at LAR 12 Justin Herbert LAC vs. LV 13 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. IND 14 Drake Maye NE vs. PIT 15 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. NYG 16 Jared Goff DET at BUF 17 Tyler Shough NO at BAL 18 Baker Mayfield TB vs. CLE 19 Jordan Love GB at NYJ 20 Bryce Young CAR at ATL 21 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. CIN 22 Carson Wentz MIN at CHI 23 Daniel Jones IND at KC 24 Malik Willis MIA at SF 25 Aaron Rodgers PIT at NE 26 Geno Smith NYJ vs. GB 27 Drew Lock SEA at ARI 28 Kirk Cousins LV at LAC 29 Jacoby Brissett ARI vs. SEA 30 Cam Ward TEN vs. PHI 31 Deshaun Watson CLE at TB 32 Cooper Rush ATL vs. CAR