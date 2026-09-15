Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 2 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team Def. | Flex
The first week of the fantasy football season is in the books, and with it came many surprises.
Fantasy starters such as Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert struggled, while many quarterbacks who were left on fantasy benches, such as Bryce Young, Tyler Shough and Jordan Love, put up strong numbers. We even saw Carson Wentz, who replaced an injured Kyler Murray in Minnesota, post a solid stat line that included three touchdown passes and nearly 20 fantasy points!
Since we still have just one week of data—some of it is shocking, like the Rams and Texans defenses getting torched—we are, for the most part, starting the players we drafted to be our starters. That said, some players’ stock has risen and fallen as we head into Week 2 based on their performance in the opening week, their upcoming matchup or a mix of both.
So, here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into the second week. Be sure to check back daily for updates. Good luck, and let's go get that 'ship together!
Week 2 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. DET
2
Lamar Jackson
BAL
vs. NO
3
Jalen Hurts
PHI
at TEN
4
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. MIN
5
Jayden Daniels
WAS
at DAL
6
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. MIA
7
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at DEN
8
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. WAS
9
Joe Burrow
CIN
at HOU
10
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. JAC
11
Jaxson Dart
NYG
at LAR
12
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. LV
13
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. IND
14
Drake Maye
NE
vs. PIT
15
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. NYG
16
Jared Goff
DET
at BUF
17
Tyler Shough
NO
at BAL
18
Baker Mayfield
TB
vs. CLE
19
Jordan Love
GB
at NYJ
20
Bryce Young
CAR
at ATL
21
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. CIN
22
Carson Wentz
MIN
at CHI
23
Daniel Jones
IND
at KC
24
Malik Willis
MIA
at SF
25
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at NE
26
Geno Smith
NYJ
vs. GB
27
Drew Lock
SEA
at ARI
28
Kirk Cousins
LV
at LAC
29
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
vs. SEA
30
Cam Ward
TEN
vs. PHI
31
Deshaun Watson
CLE
at TB
32
Cooper Rush
ATL
vs. CAR
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano