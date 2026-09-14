Week 2 Fantasy Football Over/Unders to Target: Lions VS Bills Matchup is a Fantasy Manager's Dream

Week 2 is filled with high-scoring offenses pitted against each other in expected high-scoring affairs.

Targeting these matchups in Fantasy can lead to a high Fantasy score for Fantasy managers.

1) Detroit Lions VS Buffalo Bills: O/U 53

In a potential Super Bowl preview, two of the top offenses in the NFL face off against each other with defenses susceptible to giving up points. In week 1, both squads scored at least 31 points, while giving up at least 30 points of their own. What makes this matchup truly interesting is each of the team’s superstars can feast in the matchup.

The Bills gave up 25.9 Fantasy points to David Montgomery, which points to a big week for Jahmyr Gibbs, who is coming off a 28.6 PPR performance on 36 touches. The Lions allowed Tyler Shough to finish with 25.2 Fantasy points, which gives the ever-reliable Josh Allen a favorable matchup.

Other weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, James Cook, Sam LaPorta and DJ Moore can feast in this high-pace environment.

Enjoy rewatching THIS Jahmyr Gibbs Masterclass today 🔥



29 CAR, 156 RUYDS, 5 REC, 30 REC YDS, 2 TD, 186 Total YDS pic.twitter.com/XXhGQHLdKT — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 14, 2026

2) Minnesota Vikings VS Chicago Bears: O/U 49

The Bears had the most impressive offensive performance in week 1, tallying 59 points over the Carolina Panthers. Any of the offensive weapons at Ben Johnson’s disposal can shine in the matchup against their NFC North rival. Caleb Williams displayed a MVP-caliber performance in week 1 with 37.3 Fantasy points. The running back duo of D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each finished with at least 20.4 PPR points against the Panthers. Colston Loveland is a bounce-back play here after failing to register a point in week 1.

Justin Jefferson is the standout play for the Vikings even if Kyler Murray remains out. Jefferson finished with 31.2 PPR points with Carson Wentz in for the majority of the game. The Bears gave up 33.8 PPR points to Jalen Coker in week 1, which could spell a big performance for Jefferson.

Caleb Williams propaganda pic.twitter.com/qup8OqLrIz — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 14, 2026

3) Washington Commanders VS Dallas Cowboys: O/U 50

The NFC East squads each ended week 1 with a disappointing divisional loss, but each have the opportunity to bounce back here.

All Cowboys skill players are set up to perform against the Commanders. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson have an opportunity to produce against a Commanders defense that allowed three passing touchdowns to the Philadelphia Eagles. Javonte Williams had productive games against the Commanders last season finishing with 18.8 and 11.4 PPR points.

Jayden Daniels and Stefon Diggs spearhead the Commanders offense. Daniels finished with a pair of passing touchdowns, while Diggs was the clear target leader of the Commanders with nine against the Eagles. Jacory Croskey-Merritt can continue to build off of a productive week 1 against a Cowboys defense that allowed 165 rushing yards.

4) New Orleans Saints VS Baltimore Ravens: O/U 47

Both offenses had productive days in week 1, scoring at least 30 points each.

Lamar Jackson showed off his MVP caliber with arm strength and running ability, finishing with 25.0 Fantasy points. There is some concern with Zay Flowers’ and Ja’Kobi Lane’s availability, but Jackson can flourish no matter his supporting cast. Derrick Henry also showcased his brutal running ability with three touchdowns and 144 rushing yards. Henry could be in for another big day as the Saints struggled to contain Gibbs in week 1.

After a slow start, Shough and Co. finally found an offensive rhythm before falling short against the Lions. Shough had over 410 passing yards with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele as his favorite targets. Olave finished with 182 receiving yards on 10 receptions, while Vele added 69 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. If the Saints find themselves trailing again, the trio can be in for another productive Fantasy day.

WELCOME TO THE LAMAR JACKSON EXPERIENCE!!!!



Tune in on @NFLonCBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/5pZ53Ck3DO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2026

5) New York Gianrs VS Los Angeles Rams: O/U 49

The Giants and Rams had opposing emotions exiting their week 1 games, which could lead to offensive fireworks in this contest.

Isaiah Likely was the standout for the Giants in week 1, finishing with 27.8 PPR points. Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo are always dangerous options. Malik Nabers could figure more in the offense after playing in his first game back from a knee injury.

The Rams struggled in Australia and could regain their form back at home in Sofi. Puka Nacua is the clear receiving option with nine targets in week 1. Kyren Williams could finish with another touchdown after the Giants allowed two touchdowns to Javonte Williams in week 1.

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