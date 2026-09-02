Tyler Allgeier Leads Group of Fantasy Football Running Back Handcuffs to Bookmark for Draft Night

Having the right handcuff can save a Fantasy season from disaster.

Fantasy managers should consider these running backs, who serve as handcuffs to popular Fantasy running backs.

Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier (RB 42, 136 ADP) broke out in his rookie season with a 1,000 rushing yards campaign and figured to be the workhorse back for years to come.

Then Bijan Robinson (RB 2, 2 ADP) was selected by Atlanta in the lead up to Allgeier’s sophomore season, relegating the former BYU Cougar to being Robinson’s handcuff in Fantasy.

Despite being Robinson’s handcuff for the past three seasons, Allgerier produced decent numbers. Allgeier’s eight rushing touchdowns last season, which was more than Robinson had in the season, stand out the most during the three-year stretch.

Allgeier figured to be able to reproduce his rookie numbers as he seemingly became the Arizona Cardinals lead back when signing with the club this offseason.

In a case of Déjà vu, Allgeier is back to being a handcuff for a rookie as the Cardinals selected rookie phenom Jeremiah Love (RB 13, 29 ADP).

Love is dealing with an ankle injury suffered during the preseason, but is expected to be ready by week 1.

For Fantasy managers with Love on their team, having Allgeier as a handcuff is a necessity.

With Love already dealing with injuries and Allgeier’s prowess as a goal-line back, having the former Atlanta Falcon as a handcuff to Love is paramount.

Tyler Allgeier opens up the scoring with authority 😤



BUFvsATL on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/1zwXODTz1P — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2025

Mike Washington Jr.

No other player had a preseason quite like Washington Jr. (RB 53, 173 ADP) did.

The rookie displayed explosiveness across three games, finishing with 105 rushing yards on 17 carries.

There was a moment where Washington Jr. appeared to be the Raiders RB 1 after Ashton Jeanty

(RB 6, 11 ADP) appeared to suffer a serious injury.

Jeanty’s injury turned out to be an ankle injury that won’t keep him out for the year.

Jeanty is gearing up to be ready by week 1, but that doesn’t mean leaving Washington Jr. off of draft boards.

Much like Love, Fantasy managers with Jeanty should have Washington Jr. as a handcuff as ankle injuries could flare up throughout the season for running backs.

Even if Washington Jr. doesn’t see as high as a snap count if he were to be the Raiders RB 1, the former Arkansas Razorback’s explosiveness could sneak him into Fantasy relevancy.

Mike Washington Jr. is going to be a PROBLEM



This type of size and explosiveness as an RB2 is dangerous pic.twitter.com/Z89AOkyiRL — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) August 21, 2026

Kaleb Johnson

Johnson received a Fantasy lifeline after being traded from the Pittsburg Steelers this past week.

Johnson figures to be the backup behind MarShawn Lloyd, who steps up to the Packers RB 1 role after Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner exempt list.

While Lloyd should see the bulk of the work, Johnson shouldn’t be completely discarded off of draft boards.

Lloyd has an extensive injury history throughout his two-year career as he’s appeared in just one game thus far.

There are questions about whether Lloyd can handle a full season's workload as a starting running back, which could lead to Johnson seeing touches throughout the season.

Johnson serves as a useful handcuff to Lloyd as the former Steelers should still see work throughout the season, regardless of Lloyd’s availability.

Jordan Love to Kaleb Johnson pic.twitter.com/iMWdj8BpM2 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 1, 2026

Kaelon Black

Black (RB 64, 219 ADP) won the San Francisco 49ers RB 2 spot after shining while much of the 49ers running back room was injured throughout the preseason.

Black probably won’t see much work if Christian McCaffrey (RB 3, 7 ADP) stays healthy, but McCaffrey owners should spend a late pick to have Black as a handcuff.

McCaffrey is coming off a career-high 413 touches and has been feeling the ramifications throughout training camp as the four-time Pro Bowler missed several practices.

The last time McCaffrey tallied over 400 touches, he only played in three games the following season.

The wear and tear could catch up to McCaffrey after a heavy workload the season prior, so having Black on the bench is a necessity for McCaffrey owners.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News