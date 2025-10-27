Tucker Kraft Steals the Spotlight on National Tight Ends Day, Plus More Week 8 Studs & Busts
Week 8 of the NFL season is in the books, and that means fantasy football managers everywhere are either setting their sights on winning a championship or hoping the season ends.
But beyond the box scores and waiver wire moves, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week. Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another.
Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.
Week 8 had no shortage of storylines, especially with National Tight Ends Day being celebrated this past Sunday. So before we move on to Week 9, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players.
National Tight Ends Day MVP - Tucker Kraft
Kraft saved the best performance on National Tight Ends Day for last, as he went off on Sunday night vs. the Steelers. He scored 33.3 fantasy points while setting career highs in catches (7) and yards (143) and recording the second two touchdown game of his career. Kraft was unstoppable, just as he’s been in fantasy football over the course of the season thus far. He has four TDs in his last three games and already has six on the season, which is tied for second most this season. Kraft led all tight ends in catches, yards and touchdowns on National Tight Ends Day and that;s why he’s the MVP.
MVP of the Week - Jonathan Taylor
Taylor is currently the runaway favorite to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year. However, he should even be considered for MVP. The veteran recorded his fourth three-touchdown game of the season in Week 8 vs. the Titans. He is one of five players to accomplish that feat in a season since at least 2000. Taylor rushed 12 times for 153 yards and added two receptions for 21 yards. He scored twice on the ground and once through the air, totaling 37.4 fantasy points. If Taylor continues his hot streak, he will likely win this award many more times.
The Oedipus Award - Jordan Love
Oedipus is a tragic hero in Greek mythology known for killing his father, King Laius. The award is designed to go to someone who outduels their predecessor. With that in mind, Love is the clear winner. He and the Packers matched up against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers on Sunday night and didn’t disappoint. Love finished as the weekly QB1 entering Monday night with 28.3 fantasy points. He completed 29-of-37 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns while Rodgers completed 24-of-36 for 219 and two TDs. Love sat behind for three seasons while Rodgers was still in Green Bay.
Busts of the Week - Jake Ferguson, Quentin Johnston
Bijan Robinson is a candidate, but both Ferguson and Johnston disappointed more in Week 8. Each put up goose eggs. Johnston didn’t even see a target despite the Chargers beating the Vikings, 37-10, on Thursday night. Many expected Johnston to revert to his success to begin the season, but since his hamstring injury, he hasn’t seen the same usage. Ferguson saw just one target in the Cowboys' 44-24 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. His performance was even more disappointing when you factor in that Dallas was trailing for almost the entirety of the game. It was also National Tight Ends Day, so many expected a big performance.
The Redemption Arc Award - Justin Fields
Fields put up the gutsiest performance in the face of adversity. He struggled mightily each of the last two weeks and likely would’ve been benched in Week 8 if Tyrod Taylor hadn't been ruled out with a knee injury. Everyone essentially gave up on him, but he led the winless Jets to a 39-38 comeback victory on the road vs. the Bengals. He did so with his No. 1 receiver, Garrett Wilson, also sidelined with a knee injury. Fields completed 21-of-32 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown, while adding 31 yards on 11 carries on the ground. He scored nearly 21 fantasy points and undoubtedly re-solidified himself as the starter. The win was the Jets' second-largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history. They trailed by 15 points at the start of the fourth quarter but outscored the Bengals 23-8 in the final quarter to pull off the win.
Check out the biggest fantasy football storylines in Week 8.