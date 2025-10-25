Jets Announce Huge Justin Fields-Tyrod Taylor QB Decision For Week 8
The New York Jets have struggled mightily on offense over the last few weeks. They came into the season with some question marks on offense, but they still have a good bit of talent. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall lead the offense, though both have battled injuries this year. Wilson is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury while Hall actively battles injuries seemingly every week.
But the last two weeks have been decided by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields has been the worst quarterback in the league since Week 6 kicked off, throwing for less than 100 yards in six quarters of football. The young quarterback registered negative net passing yards in Week 6 after being sacked for 55 yards and only throwing for 45 yards.
After putting together a bad first half in Week 7, the Jets opted to bench Fields for the second half against the Carolina Panthers.
Tyrod Taylor wasn't great in his half of football, but the Jets were still left with a tough quarterback decision going into Week 8.
Tyrod Taylor's knee injury could have played a part in Week 8's decision
With Fields struggling as much as he has over the last few weeks, it seemed like the decision to start Taylor was clear. But Taylor popped up on the injury report with a knee injury early in the week.
ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the Jets were leaning toward starting Taylor, but his knee injury proved to be too much. The Jets eventually ruled Taylor out of the Week 8 game, announcing Fields as the starter. It seems like this decision was made because of Taylor's health rather than a fair choice between the two signal callers.
The Jets' owner recently seemed to throw Fields under the bus with some rough comments early in the week. Now, with Taylor out, the Jets will be forced to turn to Fields a few days after their owner made these comments.
This week seems like it will be a tryout for Fields. If he struggles again, the Jets will likely turn to Taylor whenever he's healthy. But if Fields can impress, there's a chance he earns more time as the starter.
