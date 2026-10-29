Fantasy Managers Need to Target a Trade for Ollie Gordon II

The Miami Dolphins have struggled mightily during the opening half of the 2026 campaign, but have received valuable contributions from the likes of Malik Willis, Ollie Gordon II and Malik Washington during a 1-5 start. Each member of Miami’s offensive trio offers solid fantasy value, but none more than Gordon, who is quickly cementing his case as the unit’s premier threat.

Gordon has skyrocketed up fantasy football rankings over recent weeks despite the team’s struggles, carving out a valuable workload that has drastically elevated both his floor and ceiling. The Dolphins have dealt with a plethora of injuries, losing franchise running back De’Von Achane to a season-ending injury after just three games, but Gordon has filled the void nicely during his absence.

He’s quickly becoming one of the more coveted trade candidates in fantasy, and is worthy of a trade for running back-needy lineups. If you need running back help in fantasy, here’s why you should trade for Gordon ahead of Week 8.

Injuries Project Bell-Cow Workload For Ollie Gordon II

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) hands the ball off to running back Jaylen Wright (5) during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fellow running back Jaylen Wright is dealing with an injury that could hamper his Week 8 workload, propelling Gordon into another matchup with bell-cow production. Even when healthy, Wright has struggled to sustain production and has been limited in volume behind Gordon amid his recent surge.

Gordon has notched at least 85 rushing yards in each of the last three games and ranks third among all backs with 97.0 yards per game during that stretch. He’s found the end zone in four consecutive games, and will look to continue that streak in a divisional clash against the New England Patriots, carving out at least 14.5 PPR points in every game as Miami’s RB1. Gordon has notched at least 18 touches in three of his last four games, and will sustain that volume again in Week 8.

5 Players Who are RISING UP My Rankings! 📈📈



1. Ollie Gordon II: People mocked those who dropped their FAAB and #1 waiver priority on Ollie. Who’s laughing now? He’s finished as a high end RB2 with 1 TD in the last 4 games straight!

🧵 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PG5N6chrIH — Joshua Cho (@jbchoknows) October 26, 2026

Gordon's Week-To-Week RB2/FLEX Start Candidacy

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates after running for a one-yard touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots present a tough matchup for Gordon against the No. 5 run defense in football, but follow-up games against the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts present immensely favorable matchups for Gordon against struggling run defenses. Despite the tough matchup this week, Gordon’s cemented workload, paired with his recent fantasy surge, helps build a compelling case for a Week 8 start.

In Week 9 and Week 10, Gordon will be a must-start for fantasy lineups. The Lions have allowed the most yards of any team in the NFL so far this season, and the Colts’ 22nd-ranked run defense took a massive hit with the loss of DeForest Buckner.

Gordon isn’t a flashy RB1 pickup in fantasy by any means, but his workload as the lead back in a run-heavy offense, paired with some favorable matchups during the back-half of the season will raise league-winner chatter from managers. Coming into Week 8, he’s a reliable RB2/FLEX option with a cheaper price tag than other fantasy contributors with this trend of production.

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