Geno Smith Will Reunite With Pete Caroll After Being Dealt to the Las Vegas Raiders
The Seahawks are trading veteran Geno Smith to the Raiders in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo reported late Friday.
The veteran signal-caller, who is 46-48 as a starter in the NFL, will be reunited with former coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Smith, who threw for the fourth-most passing yards (4,320) of any QB in the NFL last season, is an immediate upgrade of Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew.
In three seasons as a starter with the Seahawks, Smith threw for 71 touchdowns in 49 regular-season games.
Despite surrendering a third-round pick in the deal, the Raiders could opt to grab one of the top quarterback prospects sitting at No. 6 overall or perhaps later in the draft.
Geno Smith Trade Fantasy Football Impact
The arrival of Smith in Sin City immediately boosts the value of star TE Brock Bowers both in dynasty and re-draft leagues. The talented rookie finished last season as the overall TE1, averaging 15.5 PPR fantasy points per game on the strength of arguably the greatest rookie season by any tight end in the history of the NFL. The former Georgia standout broke several NFL tight end records, hauling in 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.
Bowers, who drew 153 targets in his rookie campaign, should find similar volume in 2025 with redzone upside, particularly with a veteran like Smith now under center. With Smith now in the fold, it would not be shocking to see the Silver and Black upgrade a weak core of offensive skill-position players via the NFL Draft and free agency. Currently, the Raiders wideout room of Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and D.J. Turner is far from intimidating.
Meanwhile, the running back situation is far from settled, with the club likely to move on from Zamir White, who was a major disappointment last season. Las Vegas is now a strong favorite to tab Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or one of the top wideouts such as Tetairoa McMillan, Tre Harris, or Luther Burden with their first overall selection (No. 6). Expect Carroll & Co. to surround Smith with more offensive weapons.
