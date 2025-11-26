George Kittle Tops Fantasy Football Players We Are Thankful for this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a time of the year to be with your family/friends and the people you love. It reminds us to appreciate everything that we have in life. We give thanks to the things we may take for granted. Today, we will put a twist on Thanksgiving. We give thanks to the Fantasy Football players that have provided us with a history of great success.
Quarterback We Are Thankful For: Josh Allen
No Quarterback is as versatile as Allen. Not even Lamar Jackson has put up that numbers that Allen has, including his (10) Rushing Touchdowns on the season. Despite a somewhat strugglesome season with his arm, Allen is the QB1 and has always met his upside, despite being already drafted very highly. Every year since 2020, Allen has been a Top-2 Quarterback in Fantasy Football.
Running Back We Are Thankful For: Christian McCaffrey
McCaffrey is the epitome of athleticism. He has bounced back from bad health in 2024 to become a far-best Fantasy Football asset in 2025. Jonathan Taylor has (17) Touchdowns himself, and even he is not exceeding the RB1 status of McCaffrey. This is going to be the 5th time in McCaffrey's career that he finishes as a Top-2 Running Back. He has given us success for many years now, both on the ground and through the air.
Wide Receiver We Are Thankful For: Amon-Ra St. Brown
I find hardly any NFL players that play as hard as St. Brown does on every single play. The former 4th round draft pick would be drafted in the Top-3 of any NFL Re-Draft today. St. Brown is pacing for his third time in four season as a Top-3 Wide Receiver in Fantasy Football. He will never have underperformed ADP. For that, we are thankful.
Tight End We Are Thankful For: George Kittle
There are many Tight Ends that we can be thankful for. I think I speak for many people that we love and are very thankful for George Kittle. Forget his Fantasy Football output for moment. Kittle is an ideal pure-football player. He blocks and runs a versatile route-tree. He does it all and is a role model of the game.
Kittle has seven NFL season as a Top-7 Fantasy Football Tight End. When healthy, he always exceeds expectations. The 32-year old man is still thriving as a top player in the game.
Waiver Wire Pickup We Are Thankful For: Rico Dowdle
Dowdle has saved many of peoples seasons. You can never fully predict injuries to happen, but they do happen. Whether it has been Omarion Hampton, Malik Nabers, or any others, you had to replace your guy. Many of you did it with Dowdle. Even upon the return of Chuba Hubbard, Dowdle has maintained a share of over 70% in this backfield. Dowdle is the RB9 while he was mostly undrafted this year.
Sleeper Pick We Are Thankful For: Drake Maye
It is always fun to find a new gunslinger in the NFL. It appears that Maye is going to provide us with another battle for Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes to fight year-over-year. This will create many awesome games for years to come.
Many could have predicted Maye to have a breakout sophomore season with Vrabel and McDaniels. That has went down well above expectation. Maye is the QB2 and has greatly helped replace the underperforming assets in Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields, among others.