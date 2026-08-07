Hall of Fame Game Fantasy Football Winners and Losers: Carson Beck Makes a Case to Earn Starts

Regular starters like Jeremiah Love and Tetairoa McMillan didn't suit up for the inaguaral game of the season, but it was nice to have the Hall of Fame Game kick off the 2026 season

The Carolina Panthers 33-27 win over the Arizona Cardinals had a myriad of players showcase their abilities, while others had pedestrain efforts.

Here's the winners and losers of the Hall of Fame Game and how the game impacted their Fantasy Football outlook.

Winners

Carson Beck

With Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew not suiting up, Beck received the start and made the most of it.

Beck looked like a seasoned vet in his first professional game, throwing for 188 yards and one passing touchdown.

The third-round pick layered the ball all over the field, including a 49-yard bomb to Jalen Brooks and a lofted fade to Simi Fehoko for his first professional passing touchdown.

If Beck continues this level of play throughout the preseason, there will be chatter in Arizona for the rookie to be the starter week 1.

Beck should receive some starts at some point in the season and negative game scripts could make Beck an option in deeper Fantasy leagues.

Carson Beck Shines in His NFL Debut at the Hall of Fame Game 🔥



11/14, 148 Yards, 1 TD, 134.5 Passer Rating https://t.co/cN1wLXOaBi pic.twitter.com/bY7WDUl6dk — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) August 7, 2026

Haynes King

The undrafted free agent came into the league known for his legs, but not for his passing ability.

King showcased his running ability on the game-winning touchdown run and improved accuracy throughout his first professional game.

King threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 39 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown.

The rookie won't see much playing time during the regular season, but if duty calls for King, he can provide a spot start in deeper Fantasy leagues thanks to his dual-threat ability.

HAYNES KING WINS IT FOR THE PANTHERS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/HESbUZGhBN — NFL (@NFL) August 7, 2026

Corey Kiner

Kiner may not have room in a loaded backfield with Jeremiah Love, Tyller Allgeier and James Conner ahead of him, but Kiner showcased his rushing ability to the rest of the league at the Hall of Fame Game.

Kiner had 57 rushing yards and scored the first touchdown of the season.

The second-year running back out of Cinncinnati may not make the Cardinals roster with the plethora of running backs ahead of him, but Kiner’s 2026 debut gave him good film for the other 31 teams to evaluate.

AJ Dillon

Dillon joined the Panthers this offseason and is in a battle with Trevor Etienne for the RB 3 spot.

Dillon is at a disadvantage in the RB 3 battle, due to Etienne’s special teams prowess as a returner.

Despite the disadvantage, Dillon made a case to be the Panthers RB 3 after the Hall of Fame Game.

The former Green Bay Packer was a wrecking ball, making the most of his limited touches.

Dillon had a rushing touchdown on only three carries and added 18 receiving yards off a screen pass.

Dillon showcased his explosiveness against the Cardinals and could be useful as a waiver-wire acquisition if one of the lead backs on the Panthers is out for a week.

Carolina answers right back as AJ Dillon makes his Panthers debut!@ProFootballHOF Game on NBC, also streaming on mobile with #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6vPCaGmcBB — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) August 7, 2026

Losers

Trevor Etienne

Etienne had the opposite day compared to Dillon in the first game of the season.

The second-year running back out of Georgia didn’t show any explosivness in any of his touches and went down on first contact the majority of the time

With Dillon exhibiting his bruising running style, while Etienne did’t show much of anything, the Panther RB 3 battle is one to keep an eye on as the regular season approaches.

Kenny Pickett

Pickett didn’t do much in his three drives under center.

He was a part of a touchdown drive, but Dillon was the main factor for the Panthers finding paydirt.

King’s exciting play makes Pickett’s pedestrian effort a concern if the former first-round pick is needed to step in.

Fantasy managers should stay far away from Pickett if he is needed to start a game for the Panthers this season.

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