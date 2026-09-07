Top Five Week 1 Over/Unders in to Target in Fantasy Football

Picking the right games to target with the right game flow and offensive firepower can help a Fantasy manager see a W next to their name on victory Tuesday.

Placing players from these five games with a high over/under into a Fantasy manager’s starting lineup may help a Fantasy manager end week 1 with a win.

1) New Orleans Saints VS Detroit Lions: O/U 48.5

One of the NFL’s most explosive offenses gets the opportunity to feast against a run-of-the-mill Saints defense. Expect Jahmyr Gibbs to get a heavy workload with Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta always offer the ability to be game breakers with their explosiveness and ability to find the end zone.

The Saints are no slouches on offense themselves. Tyler Shough and Chris Olave displayed a connection over the last few weeks of last season and have the perfect opportunity to carry it over to the start of the season. The Lions cornerbacks aren’t pro bowlers with D.J Reed at CB 1 and a fifth-round rookie Keith Abney starting on the opposite side of Reed. Olave is an intriguing play here and should see a hefty amount of targets with Jordyn Tyson out. Trevor Etienne will see the bulk of the carries with Alvin Kamara’s status in doubt.

2) San Francisco VS Los Angeles Rams: O/U 48.5

The NFC West rivals split the season series last season, but each landed offensive firepower on each other throughout each contest. The foes combined for 117 points last season over the two contests and look to repeat the offensive output in the NFL’s first game in Australia.

Puka Nacua, Christian McCaffrey, Kyren Williams, George Kittle, Mike Evans and De’Zhaun Stribling are just some of the skill positions who can turn this game into a track meet.

McVay: Puka Nacua (psoas) expected to play Week 1, via @NateAtkins_. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 6, 2026

The unknown field conditions in Australia and new look Rams defense with Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie at the forefront are the only factors keeping this game from the top spot.

3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers VS Cincinnati Bengals: O/U 48.5

Two high-profile passing attacks will face off against each other in an anticipated shoot out. Joe Burrow is back and healthy with two of the best receivers in the game. Ja’Marr Chase is going as WR 1 for a reason, the three-time All Pro can do it all as a receiver. Tee Higgins is an elite red-zone threat as seen in his 11 receiving touchdowns last season. Baker Mayfield has all the tools to match Burrow and co. Emeka Egbuka looks to build off a productive rookie campaign and will step into the WR 1 role left after Mike Evans joined the 49ers this offseason.

Chase Brown can mix in as a threat out of the backfield for the Bengals, while the Bucs will implement Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell at running back.

The last time the #Bengals faced the Buccaneers:



🌟 Joe Burrow threw four touchdowns

🌟 Cincinnati's defense forced four turnovers

🌟 Overcame a 17-0 deficit to win 34-23#WhoDey pic.twitter.com/v5F2480GHK — SleeperBengals (@SleeperBengals) September 5, 2026

4) Dallas Cowboys VS New York Giants: O/U 48.5

Every Fantasy fan remembers the week 2 shootout between the NFC East foes where the Cowboys edged out the Giants 40-37 in overtime and a sequel could be in the works in week 1 at the Meadowlands.

Malik Nabers returns and will play in his second regular season game with Jaxson Dart starting under center. Cam Skattebo looks set to go after last season’s injury.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb look to show off their connection at the Giants’ expense once again. Prescott threw for over 350 yards, finding Lamb for 112 of those yards. George Pickens and Javonte Williams look to continue to build off of productive first seasons with the Cowboys.

5) Baltimore Ravens VS Indianapolis Colts: O/U 48.5

In this AFC showdown, Fantasy managers can expect a race between multiple running threats. Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry finished second and thirdin rushing yards last season, respectively. Lamar Jackson and Daniel Jones are also threats with their legs at QB, while also having their passing ability to enhance their Fantasy scores.

Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews are veteran options at pass catcher for Jackson. Rookie wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt are intriguing prospects in their NFL debuts.

Tyler Warren is a standout pass-catching option for the Colts amidst uncertainty in their wide receiver room.

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