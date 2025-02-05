Super Bowl Squares: The Best & Worst Numbers
Securing a Super Bowl square in a Squares Contest is as popular as grabbing wings, nachos, pizza or sliders ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
Football fans around the country will be eagerly watching the showdown between the Chiefs and Eagles, not only rooting on their favorite team but also hoping the scores at the end of each quarter will result in a win in their favorite Square pool.
In recent years, sportsbooks have jumped in on the enthusiasm, adding the option of allowing bettors to wager on the exact numbers they desire – as opposed to being randomly assigned numbers in traditional pools.
What are Traditional Super Bowl Squares?
Playing Super Bowl squares is one the easiest ways for non-football savvy fans to have action on the Big Game. It's simply a random game of chance where each entrant is assigned one of 100 squares. Once all the squares have been taken, numbers are then randomly assigned across the top of the grid and down the side. Each of the numbers (0-9) at the top represents one team while the numbers down the side represent the other. The score at the end of the first quarter, halftime, third quarter and at the end of the game determine the winners.
For instance, if the score at halftime is Kansas City 13, Phildelpahia 10, then the winning square is Chiefs 3, Eagles 0. If the final score is Kansas City 26 Philadelphia 23, then the winning square is Chiefs 6, Eagles 3. The winners are always determined by the second digit only.
For those looking to invest in multiple squares, avoid choosing boxes in the same row or the same column.
Why?
It simply decreases potentially landing on unfavorable numbers multiple times.
Best & Worst Numbers for Super Bowl Squares
The most desired numbers are: 0,1, 3, 4, 7. As we know, field goals are worth three points, touchdowns are worth six and point after attempts are worth one.
The least desired numbers in Super Bowl squares are easily: 2, 5, 9. If you land on a combination of 2-2 or 5-5 or 9-9, you most likely will be looking to place several fun proposition wagers – since you are facing a major disadvantage of profiting from any square pool.
What Oddsmakers Are Saying
If your box square does not align with any desirable numbers, sportsbooks offer the opportunity to “pick” the numbers as opposed to being randomly assigned numbers in traditional pools.
Here are are the betting squares odds for the Final Score for Super Bowl LIX: (courtesy of Circa Sports)
Per Circa Sportsbook, the squares with the lowest odds for the final score involve:
Chiefs 7, Eagles 4 +1800
Eagles 4, Chiefs 7 +1800
Chiefs 0, Eagles 7 +2000
Eagles 7, Chiefs 0 +2000
Eagles 3, Chiefs 0 +2500
Chiefs 3, Chiefs 7 +2500
Eagles 1, Chiefs 4 +2500
Chiefs 4, Eagles 1 +2500
On the flip side, the squares with the highest odds for the final score involve:
Chiefs 5, Eagles 5 +25000
Eagles 5, Chiefs 5 +25000
Chiefs 2, Eagles 2 +19000
Eagles 2, Chiefs 2 +19000
Chiefs 9, Eagles 9 +18500
Eagles 9, Chiefs 9 +18500
Chiefs 5, Eagles 9 +15000
Eagles 9, Chiefs 5 +15000
If you land any of these combinations in your traditional pools, you need to make additional fun wagers like the color of the Gatorade bath or the length of the National Anthem since you likely will not be winning any money.
Traditional Super Bowl Squares vs. Sportsbooks
As an odds guy, I prefer being assigned “random numbers” in traditional square pools as opposed to “set” odds being offered by sportsbooks. In your neighbood Square pool, the prize money is equal regardless of the winning numbers.
Good luck on all your wagers!
